Police report, 2/16/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Christopher George Evans, 44, Seagull Lane — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Heriberto Orozco Guillen — Driving without a license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Christopher Ryan Harper, 37, Richmond Drive, Bloomingdale — Arson first degree, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property second degree.

▲ Gary Bryon McClain, 25, Lee Drive, Ellabell — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

▲ Glenna Jannette Moore, 39, G.W. Oliver Road — Interference with custody first or second conviction/misdemeanor.

▲ Tyresse Leon Saunders, 37, Thomas Village — Battery - family violence first offense, two charges cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement office/misdemeanor.

▲ Fernard Jerome Shuman, 33, Aruba Road, Claxton — Theft by conversion/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Isaiah Lewis Walden, 20, Woodland Drive — DUI less safe drugs, headlight requirements, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Austin Tyler Turner, 22, mud Road, Brooklet — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ William Troy Mashburn, 21, Clopine Lake Road, Fort Valley — DUI driving under the influence of alcohol concentration is .08G three hours or more.

▲ Phillip James Linaugh, 23, Booster Blvd. — Affray, public drunkenness.

▲ Chase Alexander Lappert, 19, Harris Road, Lawrenceville — Affray, public drunkenness, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person not of legal age.

▲ Richard Hunt, 55, Lanier Drive — Simple assault, public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

▲ Tajh Lynn Henderson, 21, Wren Lane — Two charges entering automobile or other vehicle with intent to commit theft.

▲ Xavier Shawn Garel, 33, Vister Circle — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Luke Joseph Samuel, 40, North Leg Road, Augusta — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Brady Christopher Phillips, 24, Winter Way — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Keaton O’Neill Eason, 19, Rucker Lane — DUI driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21.

▲ Tiffany Michelle Dubois, 37, Easy St. — Four charges financial transaction card theft.

▲ Dennis Scott Boerstler, 62, Silver Bluff Road, Aiken, S.C. — DUI less safe alcohol, driving on wrong side of the roadway, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.





▲ Sydni Iman Netae Brooks, 19, Tacoma Trail, Atlanta — Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday and one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 15 calls Friday, 23 calls Saturday and 16 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, seven calls Saturday and nine calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — eight calls Friday, three calls Saturday and seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — four calls Friday, four calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Friday, one call Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Friday, two calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Friday, 27 calls Saturday and 30 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Friday and two calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday and one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call Friday and seven calls Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — one coroner call, one first-responder call and 17 medical calls Friday; one fire call and 35 medical calls Saturday; 26 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one first-responder call and 10 medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and four medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — six medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 40 calls Friday, 43 calls Saturday and 48 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — three calls Sunday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatching — one call Friday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call Saturday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — five calls Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle



