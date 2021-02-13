Police report, 2/13/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Perditha Dionne Drummer, 35, West Jones Ave. — Public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.



▲ Tyrone Davis, 50, Creekside Way, Metter — Terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Andres Bueno, 49, 154th Ave., Davie, Fla. — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Diandra Nicole Walker, 35, Meadow Drive — Financial transaction card fraud.



▲ Carlie Branigan Waters, 30, Sinkhole Road — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Niko Demarious Washington, 23, Fowler St., Swainsboro — Battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree/allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ William Chandler Walters, 21, Cedar Ridge Drive, Perry — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Leigh Anne Marie Skinner, 18, Ansley Court — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Shayne Lee Roberts, 40, South Main St. — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Johnny Lee Polan, 41, East Jones Ave. — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Pamela Diane Mitchell, 17, Georgia Highway 24 — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Odarrius Enrique Lipsey, 18, West Grady St. — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Dustin Clate Dixon, 23, Thomkin Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS



➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ STUCKEY ROAD — Complainant said he Googled the phone number for Amazon customer service to make changes in his customer account. He said he spoke with a subject who had a very thick accent and told him he was with Amazon customer service. Complainant said he was asked for his banking information, address and last four numbers of his Social Security number, which he give to representative. As the conversation went on, complainant said he realized he had not reached an Amazon representative, but a scammer, instead. He hung up and said he went straight to his bank and his account was locked. Complainant said he did not lose any funds. He was advised to report the incident to Amazon and suggested to put a freeze on his credit accounts.

▲ BURKHALTER MHP — Upon responding to a suspicious incident, deputy knocked on the door several times. At that time deputy heard a man’s voice grunting as if he were hurt. The deputy opened the door and found a min lying on the floor in front of a stove. The deputy radioed for Emergency Medical Services to come to the scene. When asked what happened, the man said he was pushed and hit his head on a stove. The man’s son arrived on the scene and said his father heard his dog barking outside and went to investigate. He said his father told him the door was snatched from him and as he went to go back inside, he was pushed from behind and hit his head. The man was checked out by Emergency personnel when they arrived on the scene and he declined any further treatment. The father said the man who pushed him had a beard, bald head and a raspy voice. He was not sure if they were white or Black. He said he had heard the voice before but wasn’t sure where.

▲ EAST JONES AVENUE — Complainant said she received a letter stating it was from the Walmart Mystery Shopper. The letter contained a check and she was directed to cash the check and make four different trips to four different Walmarts. On each trip, she was told to spend $70 and then purchase $450 on three different gift cards. She was told to keep $350 of the money. There was a check attached to the letter, which she took to her bank and was advised the check was fraudulent. She did not lose any funds.

▲ 119 NORTH — Complainant said she received a phone call from an individual who told her that a vehicle was located in Texas with her Social Security number and other identifying information linking her to a crime. She was asked for her Social Security number. She said she would not provide her entire number but did provide the final four numbers when asked. The caller then told her he was a law enforcement officer in Texas. She then hung up and came to the Sheriff’s Office to file a report.

▲ ASH BRANCH CHURCH ROAD — Complainant said one night about 7 p.m. a man who lives nearby came on to her porch with a flashlight and appeared to be looking around. She said she opened the door because she was expecting a package to be delivered. She said she recognized the man as the same one who came by a week earlier and also in December. Complainant said the man asked her if she had seen his dog, which she said she had not. She said he was very suspicious, looking over her shoulder and around her as if looking for something.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls Wednesday; 19 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police — Six calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Wednesday; 29 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — One accident call, one fire call, one first-responder call and 27 medical calls Wednesday; one first-responder call and 31 medical calls Thursday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — One accident call and three medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — One first-responder call and eight medical calls Wednesday; one first-responder call and four medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 30 calls Wednesday; 46 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transport — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Wednesday

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Three calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy