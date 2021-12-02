Police report, 2/12/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Ray Allen, 41, Delafield Ave., Bloomingdale – Theft by deception - misdemeanor.
Timothy Reginald Ortiz, 17, College Heights, Portal – Public indecency first or second conviction - misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, disrupting public school.
Statesboro Police Department
Immanuel Marqavis Hendrix, 22, Spencer Road, Millen – Murder, aggravated assault - gun.
Ladarian Talik Golfin, 22, Lanier Drive – Murder, aggravated assault - gun, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.
John Eliza Boyd, 32, Mikell St. – Murder.
Albert Christopher Bryant, 19, Merrywood Drive – Criminal trespass.
Cameron Desean Burse, Lanier Drive – Possession of marijuana less that one oz., possession and use of drug related items.
Walter Wellman Calhoun, 20, Green Island Drive, Columbus – Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverage by a person not of legal age, urinating or defecating in public.
Perditha Dionne Drummer, 35, West Jones Ave. – Public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
Courtney Colby Johnson, 22, Barclay St., Hephzibah – Possess with intent of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, failure to stop at a stop sign.
Javen Dominique Lynn, 19, Lanier Drive – Possession of marijuana less that one oz., possession and use of drug related items, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Destiny Rae Miller, 20 – Simple assault - family violence, battery - family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree - allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.
Keaira Champane Morgan, 23, Wilburn Road – Battery, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Lakota Devin Powell, 18, Lanier Drive – Purchase, possession, manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.
Jvon Jermaine Roberts, 19, Lanier Drive – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit felonies.
Jerrisa Sabrina Rock, 25, Ben Grady Collins Road – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
Dennie Shabreka Scott, 37, Hart St. – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor.
Diandra Nicole Walker, 35, Meadow Drive – Financial transaction card fraud.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Jonah Marshall Steerman, 22, Olde Towne Drive –Driving under the influence of alcohol - concentration is .08G 3 hours or more.
Tyler James Smith, 19, Georgia Highway 17 South, Guyton – Failure to stop at stop sign, DUI less safe alcohol.
Deonte Jevon Moore, 22, Grover Hicks Road, Valdosta – DUI less safe drugs, seatbelt adult, expired registration, driving without a license.
Elizabeth Mae Middleton, 20, Highway 57, Ludowici – Improper U-turn, obscuring tag or tinted tag covers prohibited, violation of licensing restrictions, driving under the influence of alcohol under 21.
Joseph Shepard MacLeod, Coaches Way – Driving under the influence of alcohol under 21.
Javontae Zuiton Lee, 26, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe drugs.
Garfield Joyce, 34, Johnson St. – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor.
Rodney Jamarr Cooper, 32, Oak Hill Drive – DUI les safe alcohol. Driving while license suspended or revoked.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern Police – Six calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – One accident call, one fire call, one first responder call and 27 medical calls Wednesday.
CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Wednesday.
EVANS COUNTY EMS – One first responder call and eight medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 30 calls Wednesday.
Air Transport – Two calls Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday
Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy