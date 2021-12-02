Police report, 2/12/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Ray Allen, 41, Delafield Ave., Bloomingdale – Theft by deception - misdemeanor.

Timothy Reginald Ortiz, 17, College Heights, Portal – Public indecency first or second conviction - misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, disrupting public school.

Statesboro Police Department

Immanuel Marqavis Hendrix, 22, Spencer Road, Millen – Murder, aggravated assault - gun.

Ladarian Talik Golfin, 22, Lanier Drive – Murder, aggravated assault - gun, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

John Eliza Boyd, 32, Mikell St. – Murder.

Albert Christopher Bryant, 19, Merrywood Drive – Criminal trespass.

Cameron Desean Burse, Lanier Drive – Possession of marijuana less that one oz., possession and use of drug related items.

Walter Wellman Calhoun, 20, Green Island Drive, Columbus – Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverage by a person not of legal age, urinating or defecating in public.

Perditha Dionne Drummer, 35, West Jones Ave. – Public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.

Courtney Colby Johnson, 22, Barclay St., Hephzibah – Possess with intent of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Javen Dominique Lynn, 19, Lanier Drive – Possession of marijuana less that one oz., possession and use of drug related items, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Destiny Rae Miller, 20 – Simple assault - family violence, battery - family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree - allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Keaira Champane Morgan, 23, Wilburn Road – Battery, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.

Lakota Devin Powell, 18, Lanier Drive – Purchase, possession, manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jvon Jermaine Roberts, 19, Lanier Drive – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit felonies.

Jerrisa Sabrina Rock, 25, Ben Grady Collins Road – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Dennie Shabreka Scott, 37, Hart St. – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor.

Diandra Nicole Walker, 35, Meadow Drive – Financial transaction card fraud.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jonah Marshall Steerman, 22, Olde Towne Drive –Driving under the influence of alcohol - concentration is .08G 3 hours or more.

Tyler James Smith, 19, Georgia Highway 17 South, Guyton – Failure to stop at stop sign, DUI less safe alcohol.

Deonte Jevon Moore, 22, Grover Hicks Road, Valdosta – DUI less safe drugs, seatbelt adult, expired registration, driving without a license.

Elizabeth Mae Middleton, 20, Highway 57, Ludowici – Improper U-turn, obscuring tag or tinted tag covers prohibited, violation of licensing restrictions, driving under the influence of alcohol under 21.

Joseph Shepard MacLeod, Coaches Way – Driving under the influence of alcohol under 21.

Javontae Zuiton Lee, 26, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe drugs.

Garfield Joyce, 34, Johnson St. – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor.

Rodney Jamarr Cooper, 32, Oak Hill Drive – DUI les safe alcohol. Driving while license suspended or revoked.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – Six calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – One accident call, one fire call, one first responder call and 27 medical calls Wednesday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Wednesday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – One first responder call and eight medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 30 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – Two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy