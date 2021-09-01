Police report, 1/9/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Tiffany Noel Bird, 23, Quail Hill Road — Possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Ray LaCount Allen, 44, Frontage Road West, Sylvania — Tag lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Rashakera Ceyoni Spaulding, 20, Henry St. — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Faith Korrin Roberts, 19, Hiltonia Perkins Road, Sylvania — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Samantha Diana Lipsey, 53, South Walnut St. — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., obstruction of a law enforcement officer — misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ DeWayne Terral Jackson, 33, Johnson Lane — Driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ Brandon Michael Hudson, 24, Verandah Court, Bonaire — DUI driving under the influence of alcohol — concentration is .08G, 3 hours or more.

▲ Kendra Burroughs Herrington, 32, South College St. — Obstruction of a law enforcement officer — misdemeanor.

▲ Zydraous K. Holloway, 25, Lewis St., Swainsboro — Criminal trespass.

▲ Kelby Dsean Durden, 17, Longleaf Drive, Swainsboro — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Lyndon F. Snelling, 22, Woodrum Place — Forgery 3rd-degree, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info/felony, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Amber Annette Romero, 26, Lakeview Road — Criminal trespass, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ William Franklin Anderson, 22, Kingston Drive, Atlanta — Obstruction of a law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

▲ John William Beasley, 20, Somerset Townhouses — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ William Tyler Benton, 21, Sweet Auburn Lane, Dacula — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Marcus Lamar Houston, 30, Chandler Road — DUI less safe alcohol, seat belt adult, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Christopher Luke Johnson, 23, Nicole Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Julia Kate McKinnon, Arthur Wolfe Road, Dublin — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Michael William Mulroy, 19, Woodtrace Lane, Auburn — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession and use of drug related objects, DUI less safe drugs.

▲ Caroline Elizabeth Templeton, 21, Highlands Crossing Blvd. — DUI driving under the influence of alcohol /concentration is .08G, 3 hours or more.

▲ Austin Christopher Thompson, Ashbrook Drive — DUI less safe alcohol.

➤ Brooklet Police

▲ Deontaveus Rodregus Hendrix, 23, Railroad St., Brooklet — Three charges aggravated assault, two charges cruelty to children 3rd degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, driving while license suspended or revoked.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ADABELLE ROAD SOUTH — Complainant said he left a water trailer and grill at the Adabell Hunting Club and when he returned the next day, the items were missing. He said he had not seen any suspicious persons in the area, only people on the property to hunt.

▲ ZETTWELL ROAD — Complainant said the father of her child who is serving time in Dodge State Prison, began calling and texting her with a phone he had illegally obtained in prison. Complainant said she did not respond to the texts and had some conversation about their child. Complainant said the man became angry when she refused to allow him to speak to the child and texted her: “I will be home soon. Ima choke the life out of your stupid a--.” Complainant said she has filed a report with the prison.

▲ HIGHLANDS CROSSING BLVD. — Complainant said a member of family he rents property from sends him harassing texts and phone calls and also comes to his home and place of work. He said the family member’s complaints consist of “poachers on the property,” “drones flying over her orchard,” night hunting and she accused him of shooting her dog. He said he had not filed complaints previously, but received recent threatening texts, including “Have firearm and ammo, and not afraid to use it if needed.” Complainant said he has contacted other family members with his concerns, but they have not done anything.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday, four calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 14 calls Wednesday, 22 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Wednesday, five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Wednesday, eight calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Wednesday, 27 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday, six calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Thursday

▲ Metter Fire Department — Five calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) — One call Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — One first-responder call and 29 medical calls Wednesday; two accident calls, two coroner calls, one first-responder call, two rescue calls and 38 medical calls Thursday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — Eight medical calls Wednesday; three medical calls Thursday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — One first responder call and nine medical calls Wednesday; one fire call and four medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 35 calls Wednesday, 39 calls Thursday.

▲ Air transports — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy