Police report, 1/8/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Heather Marie Bowen, 40, Broomstraw Trail, Ellabell — Burglary first degree/felony.

▲ Marc Anthony Padilla, 26, Miles Court, Princeton, Ill. — Obstruction of a law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

▲ Jorge Abner Houed Cartacio, 35, North Cheney Drive, Vidalia — False imprisonment, aggravated assault/family violence.

▲ Tiffany Noel Bird, 23, Quail Hill Road — Possession and use of drug related objects.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ David Udell Stevens, 28, Old Register Road — Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Vicki Lou Bland, 49, South Main St. — Obstruction of a law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

▲ Yevgeny Patrick Eppstein, 22, Gail Drive, Brookhaven — DUI/less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Rashakera Ceyoni Spaulding, 20, Henry St. – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Faith Korrin Roberts, 19, Hiltonia Perkins Road, Sylvania – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Samantha Diana Lipsey, 53, South Walnut St. – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., obstruction of a law enforcement officer – misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ DeWayne Terral Jackson, 33, Johnson Lane – Driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ Brandon Michael Hudson, 24, Verandah Court, Bonaire – DUI driving under the influence of alcohol – concentration is .08G, 3 hours or more.

▲ Kendra Burroughs Herrington, 32, South College St. – Obstruction of a law enforcement officer – misdemeanor.

▲ Zydraous K. Holloway, 25, Lewis St., Swainsboro – Criminal trespass.

▲ Kelby Dsean Durden, 17, Longleaf Drive, Swainsboro – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Franco Eusebio Hernandez, 54, Teal Circle — Failure to yield after stopping at stop sign, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ William Franklin Anderson, 22, Kingston Drive, Atlanta – Obstruction of a law enforcement officer – misdemeanor.

▲ John William Beasley, 20, Somerset Townhouses – DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ William Tyler Benton, 21, Sweet Auburn Lane, Dacula – DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Marcus Lamar Houston, 30, Chandler Road – DUI less safe alcohol, seatbelt adult, Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Christopher Luke Johnson, 23, Nicole Ave. – DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Julia Kate McKinnon, Arthur Wolfe Road, Dublin – DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Michael William Mulroy, 19, Woodtrace Lane, Auburn – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession and use of drug related objects, DUI less safe drugs.

▲ Caroline Elizabeth Templeton, 21, Highlands Crossing Blvd. – DUI driving under the influence of alcohol – concentration is .08G, 3 hours or more.

▲ Austin Christopher Thompson, Ashbrook Drive – DUI less safe alcohol.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ PULASKI ROAD — An employee with AT&T reported that a 6x20 roll of copper wire worth approximately $1,500 had been stolen from the AT&T cell tower location sometime in the past month.

▲ REBEKAH ROAD — A man said he let a friend use his cell phone to play music on a Bluetooth speaker. He said the next morning his cell phone and wallet were missing. He said there was a $500 charge on his debit card, which was in his wallet, along with $70 in cash. He said he was told the friend left shortly after borrowing his phone. The man said he contacted his friend who admitted taking his phone, but denied taking his wallet. The complainant was advised of the Magistrate process to obtain a warrant.

▲ GOLF CLUB ROAD — A man said he takes his car out every two weeks for a short drive to keep the battery charge. On a recent drive he said he noticed a hole in the left front bumper that looked like a bullet hole. He said wanted to file a report for insurance purposes.

▲ PECAN GROVE CIRCLE — A juvenile said he had a dispute with a man who claimed the juvenile stole a firearm from the man’s residence. In a later interview with the man, he said he told the juvenile if he returned the firearm, he would not press charges, but the juvenile said he did not take the firearm. The next morning the firearm was discovered on the ground of the property where the man lived. The man said he wanted to press criminal trespass charges against the juvenile.

▲ BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD — A complainant said that while he was working in his yard his neighbor walked outside and began yelling at him. The neighbor, who was uncooperative with deputies, said the complainant walked on his property and he did not want him on his property. The complainant said he did not walk onto his neighbor’s property.

▲ ALDERMAN ROAD — A man said he damage to his gates going onto his property. He said a vehicle appeared to pull up to the gate and intentionally ram the gate to get on to his property. He said the vehicle pulled on to his property and then pulled out. He said he did not recognize the vehicle.

▲ SHUMAN ROAD — A complainant reported that unknown persons threw rocks from the railroad tracks at the windows of three of his unoccupied mobile homes. The complainant requested the incident be documented.

▲ SAM BRANNEN ROAD — In response to complaints of an abandoned vehicle, a 1996 Toyota Tacoma was found parked in the roadway with the rear windows broken out. Through the tag and VIN number, the owner of the vehicle was found. He said the Tacoma broke down and he left it at the location. In his frustration, he said he broke the windows himself. The owner was unable to arrange for the vehicle to be removed in a timely manner, so it was impounded.

▲ RIGGS CIRCLE — A woman said that an unknown offender used her personal information to obtain unemployment benefits through the Georgia Department of Labor. The complainant said the offender hacked into her account and applied and received benefits for an address in Columbus, Ga. She said she does not know anyone in Columbus. The victim has contacted the Department of Labor and an internal investigation is under way.

▲ CYPRESS LAKE TRAILER PARK — A complainant said a woman and four of her children came to his residence and tried to fight his girlfriend. The complainant said he called 911 and got his firearm from his truck in case he needed it to protect his family. The woman said she got into a verbal confrontation on social media with the complainant’s girlfriend. After several messages and phone calls, the two agreed to meet in the middle of the street and fight. The girlfriend said when she showed up for the fight, the woman had several people with her so she returned to her residence. Both the girlfriend and the woman said there was an ongoing dispute between them and the fight was supposed to end the dispute. Both parties were advised of the consequences of getting into a physical confrontation.

▲ P.W. CLIFTON ROAD — Deputies responded to a residence in reference to a complaint that someone pulled up in their yard and fired a gun at a resident. Deputies were told the incident was the result of an ongoing civil matter between the alleged offender and the victim’s boyfriend. The offender was located and said he fired the gun into the ground, but not towards anybody. The offender was charged with reckless conduct and the firearm was taken as evidence.

▲ BROOMSTRAW TRACE — A man said he was asleep when his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend came into his bedroom and started beating him in the head. The complainant said he let the man continue to hit him while his ex-girlfriend stood by the bed. The victim said after a few punches, the man and woman left, taking a number of the woman’s clothes with them. The victim called police and relayed what happened. Multiple small lacerations were visible on his face, but he said he did not want to press charges.

▲ GEORGE ROAD — The complainant said his brother came to his residence and took a DeWalt circular saw, a Makita grinder, Ryobi Sawall, work lights and a Bluetooth speaker without his permission. He said he spoke with his brother and allowed him 30 minutes to return the items. When he did not return, he called the Sheriff’s Office. The victim said he had video of his brother taking some of the items. He said he did not want to press charges at the time of the report and he was advised of the Magistrate Court process.

▲ ADABELLE ROAD SOUTH – Complainant said he left a water trailer and grill at the Adabell Hunting Club and when he returned the next day, the items were missing. He said he had not seen any suspicious persons in the area, only people on the property to hunt.

▲ ZETTWELL ROAD – Complainant said the father of her child who is serving time in Dodge State Prison, began calling and texting her with a phone he had illegally obtained in prison. Complainant said she did not respond to the texts and had some conversation about their child. Complainant said the man became angry when she refused to allow him to speak to the child and texted her: “I will be home soon. Ima choke the life out of your stupid a--.” Complainant said she has filed a report with the prison.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Friday, calls Saturday, one call Monday, one call Tuesday, one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 15 calls Thursday, 17 calls Friday, 18 calls Saturday, nine calls Sunday, 15 calls Monday, 18 calls Tuesday, 14 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Thursday, five calls Friday, seven calls Saturday, five calls Sunday, one call Monday, six calls Tuesday, four calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Thursday, two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, three calls Sunday, one call Monday, five calls Tuesday, four calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Thursday, seven calls Friday, two calls Saturday, six calls Sunday, three calls Monday, two calls Tuesday, two calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Thursday, two calls Friday, five calls Saturday, five calls Monday, five calls Tuesday, four calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police — Two calls Saturday, one call Sunday, one call Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Thursday, eight calls Friday, eight calls Saturday, four calls Sunday, three calls Monday, three calls Tuesday, two calls Wednesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Thursday, 33 calls Friday, 32 calls Saturday, 27 calls Sunday, 25 calls Monday, 21 calls Tuesday, 27 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Five calls Thursday, five calls Saturday, six calls Sunday, one calls Monday, four calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday, one call Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Thursday, five calls Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday, four calls Tuesday, five calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Thursday, two calls Saturday, four calls Sunday, three calls Monday, two calls Tuesday, four calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) — One call Sunday, one call Tuesday, one call Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — 38 medical calls, three coroner calls and four first-responder calls Thursday; 30 medical calls and one coroner call Friday; one accident call, one coroner call, one first responder call and 19 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call, one fire call and 18 medical calls Sunday; five accident calls, 22 medical calls and three first-responder calls Monday; three accident calls, 36 medical calls, one coroner call and three first-responder calls Monday; one first-responder call and 29 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — Seven medical calls Thursday; six medical calls and one first-responder call Friday; one accident call and seven medical calls Saturday; nine medical calls Sunday; four medical calls Monday; seven medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — Four medical calls Thursday; seven medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; one fire call, one first-responder and six medical calls Sunday; one first responder and eight medical calls Monday; seven medical calls Tuesday; one first responder call and nine medical calls Wednesday.

.







➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Thursday; 60 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 42 calls Sunday; 50 calls Monday; 43 calls Tuesday, 35 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Thursday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — One call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday; two calls Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



