Police report, 1/8/20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



▲ Isaiah Dante Key, 18, Key Akins Road – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

▲ Robert Lorenzo Lee, 25, Moore Road, Portal – aggravated assault, possession of a fiream during commission of a crime.

▲ Willie James Byrd, 56, Williams Road, Millen – bench warrant.

▲ Deontae Keshawn Mosley, 18, North College Street – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Marilyn Denise Roberts, 48, Daphney Lane – theft by shoplifting.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Elio Galicia, 26, Ellis Road – pedestrian under the influence.

▲ Ernest Lee Mace, 47, Hwy. 86 East, Lyons – reckless driving.

▲ John Leif Cruz, 26, Pine Street, Milledgeville – bench warrant.

▲ James Austin Lariscy, 31, Cardinal Drive – possession/use of drug related objects; window tint violation; criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Paul Thomas Medlock, 67, Jones Mill Road – theft by shoplifting, wanted person (Douglas County).

▲ Isaac Wesley Parrish, 72, Johnson Street – DUI/less safe, improper turn.

▲ Chella Arteria Shaw, 28, Chandler Road – felony theft by deception.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ COPPPER BEECH TOWNHOUSES – A person was cited for criminal trespass.

▲ WEST INMAN STREET – Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CREEKSIDE DRIVE – Someone reported an entering auto case where a tool box was left open and a window shattered. The owner was not present at the time, and a list of any items possibly missing was not available.

▲ GRIMSHAW LANE – Deputies responded to a report of harassment and criminal trespass.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 WEST –A man said he sold 10 big truck tires for $3,985, but the buyer later disputed a credit card payment and the money was removed from his account. He has been unable to reach the buyer. The case was listed as a felony theft by deception.

▲ THE BARN MOBILE HOME PARK –A man and woman argued, and she locked him out of the house. He damaged a door by banging on it, demanding his belongings, so she put his items outside. She told deputies she did not want him to return. The man left the scene before deputies arrived.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Someone reported a vehicle stolen.

▲ METTER/PORTAL HIGHWAY – A woman said her ex-husband comes by every in spite of his only being allowed to come there to get some belongings he left in a shed. He bangs on her door and wants to talk, she said. Deputies told the man to stop, but he told them he loves her and she will not talk to him. Deputies warned he would be arrested if he returned.

▲ MUD ROAD – Someone reported a burglary where someone entered a storage shed.

▲ BECKY DRIVE – A woman told deputies her ex-boyfriend harassed her on the Internet. The call was listed as transmitting in appropriate photos.

▲ BEULAH LANE – A person reporting harassing communications was given information on court services.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 WEST – A woman bought an item through a phone app and did not get what she paid for, she said. The incident was listed as theft by deception.

▲ MOORE ROAD – A woman said a man choked her during a dispute, but he denied any physical conflict.

▲ BURNSED ROAD – A man said a lock was taken off a shipping container used for storage. A boogie board, cooler, electrical outlets with wiring, and deep sea fishing rods were missing.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued six traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted no motorists Monday.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – Someone reported a drug complaint.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

(For Monday, Jan. 6)

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch Sheriff’s Office – six calls.

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – four calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – eight calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 15 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 43 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, one coroner call, two first-responder calls, 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one first-responder call, seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one first-responder call, four medical calls.

