Police report, 1/30/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Purlay Tashawn Johnson, 43, Elm St. — Possession of methamphetamine, Possession and use of drug-related objects, riot in penal institution, aggravated assault.



▲ Seneca Elizabeth Alexander, 39, Easterbrook St., Bay St. Louis, MS — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jessica Lynette Williams, 31, East Main St. — False statements or writings, conceal facts or fraudulent documents of government.



▲ Justin Kirkman Unkel, 36, West Inman St. — Pandering/misdemeanor.

▲ Todd Bryan Noonan, 52, Okatee Drive, Savannah — Pandering/misdemeanor, Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Jerry Jerome Leake, 47, Lanier Drive — Simple battery /family violence.

▲ Rodney Russell King, 45, Walden Way — Pandering/misdemeanor.

▲ Devon Deontry Howard, 25, Burkhalter Mobile Home Park — Pimping/misdemeanor, obstruction of a law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

▲ Caroline Elizabeth Graham, 24, Durham Parkway, Pooler — Prostitution, possession of heroin, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Kadarion Zaquavin Floyd, 25, West Grady St. — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Juan Mora Flores, 45, Stoney Crossing, Bluffton, S.C. — Pandering/misdemeanor.

▲ Spencer Sherrod Curry, 19, Hodges Circle, Claxton — Prostitution, sexual battery/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Rodger O’Neal Bonnette, 45, Bonnette Road, Portal — Pandering/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ WHITAKER LANE — Complainant said her son left the residence with her Android cell phone. She said she does not want him at her residence and deputy explained eviction options to her. Speaking with the son, he said he did take the cell phone and was planning to return it to his mother that night. Complainant said she was unsure what to do about the incident. She was advised to contact the Sheriff’s Office if she had any issues moving forward.







BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Wednesday, 26 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Six calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — One call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Nine calls Wednesday, four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police — One call Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Wednesday, four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday, five calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — Two accident calls and 23 medical calls Wednesday; three accident calls, one first-responder call, one rescue call and 26 medical calls Thursday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — Five medical calls Wednesday; 10 medical calls Thursday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — Two medical calls Wednesday; seven medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 44 calls Wednesday, 41 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transports — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Control — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy