Police report, 1/29/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Pariss Shanell Spells, 30, Packinghouse Road – Aggravated battery.

Alexandra Skye Mashburn, 18, Laurel Oak Drive – Battery, possession of methamphetamine.

Morris Cyral Gunter, 57, Shaw Ave., Garden City – Three charges burglary 2nd degree.

Jerry Atticus Brown, 45, Effingham Hwy – Theft by taking.

Statesboro Police Department

Jaumal Derell Walker, 25, Packinghouse Road – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., three charges purchase, possession manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, four charges use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Brandon Samhayne Miller, 27, Ash Branch Road, Pembroke – Obstruction of a law enforcement officer - misdemeanor, improper use of center turn lane, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor.

Temaj Asante Littles, 23, Maple St. – Obstruction of law enforcement officer - misdemeanor, failure to appear in court as summoned.

Jonathan Brent Lambert, 21, Copper Beech – Improper stopping in Roadway, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, DUI alcohol - concentration is .08G three hours or more.

Henry Joiner, 60, South College St. – Possession of cocaine.

Kerry Lavern Frink, 58, Stambuk Lane – DUI refusal, following too closely.

Kendell DeAngelo Eason, 33, Morris St. – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Devontae Cornelius Daniels, 17, Lanier Drive – Simple assault - family violence.

Najai Emmani Banks, 19, Woodland Drive – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of drug related objects.

INCIDENT

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

ROUGH RIDER ROAD – Complainant said his 2019 Nissan Altima was vandalized with spray paint. Spray paint was observed on both sides of the vehicle and the top of the trunk. The damage appeared someone attempted to write something, but it was not legible. Complainant said he does not know anyone who would do this and he doesn’t believe anyone in his neighborhood is responsible.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Six calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Nine calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – Two accident calls and 23 medical calls Wednesday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – Two medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 44 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Control – Two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy