Police report, 1/28/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Deandre Damon Dixon, 35, Dry Branch Village — Obstruction of a law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.



▲ Taneshia Roshan Odom, 38, Raymond St. — Battery - family violence first offense, Cruelty to children/3rd degree /allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Aaron Colby Whitaker, 33, Pioneer Trail, Portal — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Katie Lynn Neely, 32, Cindy Lane — Forgery/4th degree/misdemeanor.



▲ Benjamin Hampton Harbin, 24, Arlington Court, Evans — Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ DYCHES ROAD — Complainant said he gave a woman his Visa debit card so she could buy him some cigarettes and liquor. He also told her she could buy some groceries for herself, too. But when he checked the account the next day, complainant said he found charges for $458. The card was used at multiple locations and money was transferred to two separate Cash App accounts. Complainant said he spoke with the woman and she agreed to reimburse him for the money she took in three days. He told deputies he wanted to file a report because he doesn’t know her very well and he doesn’t believe she will repay the money in three days.



▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — Deputies were called to The Clubhouse in reference to a subject turning “doughnuts” in the parking lot. A witness was able to get a tag number which came back to a residence in McDonough, Ga. The owner of the vehicle said his son was a student at Georgia Southern and was using the vehicle. He took the car away from his son and the son was served with a criminal trespass of The Clubhouse.

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL ROAD — Complainants said they had been in a romantic relationship that ended four months previously and they were both receiving harassing text message from an unknown source. The messages sent to both included information about their relationship and one message contained an explicit video via Facebook Messenger. The man was advised not to contact the woman in any way and both were advised to contact the Sheriff’s Office if they discovered the source of the text messages.

▲ SOUTH WYNN ROAD — A complainant said a juvenile she was baby-sitting ran out of the house and was standing by the roadway. The babysitter advised she could not get him back inside and he was acting out all afternoon. Upon arrival, I spoke to the juvenile about how he was acting. He didn`t seem to care. I spoke to the babysitter about the juvenile and she stated he has always acted this way. She stated that is why he doesn`t go to public schools. The juvenile’s mother was not on scene and could not be reached by phone. After calming the juvenile down, deputy advised the babysitter that he would document this incident.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 11 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Six calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Two calls Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Monday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Monday

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Seven calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Emanuel) — One call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Monday.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — Two first-responder calls and 26 medical calls Monday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — Four medical calls Monday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — One coroner call and nine medical calls Monday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 63 calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Control — One call Monday

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Monday

▲ Beaufort, SC 911 — One call Monday





— compiled by Jim Healy