Police report, 1/28/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Edgar Robert Atkinson, 56, Old Register Road — public intoxication.

▲ Chavez Lamar Brown, 29, Highway 169, Claxton — felony probation violation.

▲ Jake Robert Ciafoni, 19, Lanier Drive — underage possession of alcohol, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession/use of a drug-related object.

▲ Nickolas Terry Eason, 26, Akins Road, Glennville — theft by deception, two counts bench warrant.

▲ Eric Reid Harris, 54, Hendrix Circle — murder, concealing the death of another.

▲ Cathi Lavonne Johnson, 39, Highway 25, Portal — public intoxication.

▲ Arjuna Logan, 23, Pirkle Road, Norcross — felony probation violation.

▲ Victor Talmadge Morgan, 32, Pretoria Street — probation violation.

▲ Joshua Allen Rogers, 29, Robin Hood Trail — suspended license.

▲ Lukeysha Shaunta Chavers, 34, Burkhalter Road — contempt of court.

▲ Mary Jane Dowd, 30, listed as homeless — possession of methamphetamine, fourth-degree forgery.

▲ Fynn Christopher Restall, 19, Lanier Drive — underage possession of alcohol, possession/use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Sabrina Latasha Roberts, 32, Shell Lane, Sylvania — bench warrant.

▲ Courtney Raynard Spann, 29, Oakwood Drive — obstruction.

▲ Clinton Robert Thompson, 31, Jones Mill Road — simple battery, criminal trespass.

▲ Tony Dvon Wells, 28, Lanier Drive — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tevin Evander Edenfield, 26, South Wynn Road — public intoxication.

▲ Laporche Chaquan Golden, 29, Woodland Drive — obstruction.

▲ John Barry Dodd, 18, Walthour Road — DUI/under 21, stop sign violation.

▲ Curtis Lamar Deal, 26, Duffy Street, Savannah — two counts of criminal trespass, obstruction, obstructing persons making emergency phone calls.

▲ Devon Lajames Evans, 27, Lanier Drive — suspended license.

▲ Jimmy Parks, 54, Pine Street — giving false information.

▲ Brandon Rashe Powell, 31, Highway 80, Portal — probation violation.

▲ Brandon Thomas Rankine, 22, Longview Road, Swainsboro — criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Shirley Renee Johnson, 38, Sandpiper Drive — probation violation.

▲ Kelly Laverne Little, 27, Fair Road — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, tag light violation.

▲ Rico Demond Lundy, 37, Simons Road — possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Aleigha Tmara McReed, 19, West Church Street, Swainsboro — theft by shoplifting.

▲ Kelsey Deval Moore, 29, Burkhalter Road — public intoxication.

▲ Javon Antoine Peters, 23, Anderson Street, Reidsville — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, probation violation.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Mason Dalton Howell, 25, Gentilly Drive — DUI.

▲ Herschel Van Lynden Thompson, 20, Woodlawn Drive, Vidalia — DUI/refusal, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, underage possession of alcohol.

▲ Crystian Kenria Jackson, 23, Leary Road, Albany — DUI, failure to signal turn or lane change.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Christopher Quentin Martin, 32, Sharondale Road, Savannah — DUI/less safe, too fast for conditions, suspended license.

▲ Jessica Potts Grooten, 26, Live Oak Lane, Nevils — DUI, improper backing.





➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Gary Jerome Hawkins, 45, Lanier Drive — parole violation.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WOODLANDS DRIVE — A couple argued over family issues.

▲ THE GEORGE — A woman was arrested on obstruction charges.

▲ EAST CHERRY STREET — Officers seized 13 grams of marijuana from a car that had been towed.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — A man was charged with criminal damage to property after breaking a TV during an argument.

▲ BEL-AIR DRIVE — A woman called police because a juvenile brought marijuana into her home and would not listen to her.

▲ HART STREET — A man said another man struck him in the throat. Officers noted both men who were arguing and fighting were inebriated.

▲ STADIUM PLACE — Two people fighting and striking each other declined to press charges.

▲ BRAMPTON AVENUE — Officers investigated suspicious activity regarding people possibly breaking into cars.

▲ PINE/SPRUCE STREETS — Detectives are investigating an aggravated assault.

▲ BLAND/GEORGIA AVENUES — Someone reported an aggravated assault.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — A man reported witnessing the theft of his black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

▲ MILL CREEK PARK — A man said another male threatened him.

▲ PACKINGHOUSE ROAD — Warrants were issued for a man who broke into a woman’s home.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ EAGLE TRACE MOBILE HOME PARK — A woman asked that another female be served with a criminal trespass warning after the two had a confrontation.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — A man at a produce stand was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL MIDDLE SCHOOL — Deputies reported responding to a case of harassing communications, as well as a second call regarding disruption of a public school and obstruction. No details were included in reports released to the media.

▲ HONEYSUCKLE LANE — A woman reported someone stole her identity.

▲ DOY LANIER ROAD — Investigators responded to a burglary.

▲ HARVILLE ROAD — Three women were caught trespassing in the old Harville House. They were issued criminal trespass warnings and told they could be arrested if they return.

▲ TYRON PLACE — A woman said her ex-husband continually harassed her by text.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — A man said he was cheated out of a camera he “sold” online, but for which he never received payment.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Sunday, officers issued 32 traffic citations and 15 traffic warnings and assisted six motorists.

▲ F LOT — A person was charged in a vehicle accident. A second person was charged in a separate accident with DUI and stop sign violation.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A student was judicially referred to university authorities for discipline over an alcohol violation, but was not criminally charged.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING — Someone was arrested on underage alcohol possession and drug charges.

▲ TED SMITH FOOTBALL CENTER — Someone reported harassing communications.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD — Someone reported a suspicious person.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Friday, 18 calls Saturday, 24 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Friday, four calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — four calls Friday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Friday, seven calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — five calls Friday, three calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls Friday, one call Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Friday, 34 calls Saturday, 27 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Friday, three calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Friday, three calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Friday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — three accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call, 20 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — one accident call, one rescue call, four first-responder calls, 24 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, one fire call, nine first-responder calls, 35 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — one first-responder call, three medical calls

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — four medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — one fire call, five medical call.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — one first-responder call, nine medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — one medical call.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 56 calls Friday, 38 calls Saturday, 28 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Friday, three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — one call Sunday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — eight calls Friday, 11 calls Saturday, 16 calls Sunday.

▲ American Red Cross — one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch Station 7 — Brooklet- one call Saturday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon