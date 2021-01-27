Police report, 1/27/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Nia Sheree Scott, 22, Rucker Lane – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Octavion Lamas Scott, 35, Wood Lane, Millen – Theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor.

Nyasha Arianna Smith, 19, Hunters Trail, Metter – Driving without a valid license, improper left or right turn, expired registration, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Kevin Allen Lee, 46, Highway 19 North, Pembroke – Theft by shoplifting.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

GEORGIA HIGHWAY 67 – Complainant told deputies and employee was stealing money from his store and, also, was using a customer’s credit card that was left at the store. The owner told deputies he let them know when surveillance footage of the store would be available to review.

MUD ROAD – Complainant called deputies about a lost or mislaid tag. He said he last saw the license plate assigned to his 2017 Wesco boat trailer around Nov. 20, 2020 affixed to the trailer. He said he doesn’t know what happened to the tag.

COWBOY WAY – Complainant said he was trying to get his granddaughter to listen to him, but she wouldn’t. He said he started to discipline her with a bamboo stick. The child said she asked her grandfather to cook breakfast and he said he would not cook her breakfast. She said she started to make a sandwich and her grandfather began to hit her with a stick. Child was advised to listen to her grandfather since he is her legal guardian and has the right to use corporal punishment.

WESTSIDE ROAD – Complainant said someone had damaged her daughter’s car and also threw nails in her driveway. Upon inspection of the car, someone had scratched the word “whore” on the passenger side front door. Juvenile was asked if anyone had issues with her at school and she said. “no.”

R.L. LEE ROAD – Woman said she went over to the home of her son’s father to ask him why he didn’t take their juvenile son to basketball practice. She said they had gotten into a verbal altercation about basketball practice and not giving him a haircut, yet. She said he threw water and vinegar on her vehicle that splashed on her, as well. She said he also grabbed their juvenile daughter forcefully and when she walked over to her daughter, he hit her phone, which she said hit her face. Deputy did not observe any marks on her face. Man said deputies had been out to his house before over the issues of basketball practice. He said he told the woman that his fiancé had planned to use their car and he could not take their son to practice. He said the woman became irate over the situation. He said he did throw water and vinegar on her car to get her to leave. Deputies asked the son what he wanted to do and he said he wanted to stay at his father’s through the weekend and return to his mother on Monday. He said he wanted the woman served with criminal trespass papers and deputies did so.

NATURE WAY – Complainant said she dealing with an ongoing issue of receiving harassing phone calls from her ex-husband. A similar report was filed a year ago. She said a stipulation of his bond in a stalking case was not to have contact with her. She said he had called her, texted her and emailed her. She said she returned one of his messages regarding a question about their divorce. She was advised to document all the instances for any future court proceedings.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police – Two calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday

Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Seven calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Commission (Emanuel) – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – Two first-responder calls and 26 medical calls Monday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – One coroner call and nine medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 63 calls Monday.

Bulloch Animal Control – One call Monday

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Monday

Beaufort, SC 911 – One call Monday

— compiled by Jim Healy