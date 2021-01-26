Police report, 1/26/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Richard Thomas Hall, 21, McCarty St., Sandersville — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, suspended registration, lighted headlights/other lights required.

▲ Lee Lewis Librizzi, 42, Highway 121, Millen — Driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Lamar Wootson Morman, 31, Tamia Sheri Lane — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence, theft by taking /misdemeanor.

▲ Lee Williams, 26, Williams Road, Millen — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Christopher Dalton Zachery, 20, Coral CV, Brunswick — Misrepresenting age to obtain alcohol, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Hakeem Omar Williams, 34, Highway 25, Millen — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Matthew Scott Whelan, 30, Creekside Drive, Grovetown — DUI less safe alcohol, improper left or right turn.

▲ Debbie Jean Rodriguez, 51, Harvey Drive — Possession of cocaine, abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Blake Edward Renew, 21, Hunt Club Road, Barnwell, S.C. — Simple battery.

▲ Marquels Cedregas Lee, 28, Anthony St. — Battery/family violence first offense, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Melvin Jamarcu Lanier, 40, Maple St. — Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit felonies, open container in motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign.

▲ Owne Heirs Johns, 20, Bald Eagle Place, Evans — DUI under 21, underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Kacie Montana Hanks, 17, Jackson Road — criminal trespass damage to property - family violence.

▲ Antonio Shavon Gordon, 51, West Jones St. — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., no insurance, seat belt/child.

▲ Julius Tyshawn Carter, 19, Lanier Drive — Battery - family violence/ first offense.

▲ Anthony Lamar Brown, 32, Brown Ave., Millen — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Brittany Keyanne Burns, 28, Nelson Way — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Martina Shanea Foy, 33, Dorsey Clark Road, Sylvania — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, three charges child endangerment/misdemeanor, three charges seat belt/child.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Austin Phillips Fritts, 19, Echo Mill Court, Powder Springs — Underage possession of alcohol, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession, display, use of identification of another without consent, affray.

▲ Jonathan Ross Hyatt, 21, Gulick Ave., Fort Stewart — DUI driving under the influence of alcohol concentration is .08G -3 hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Javar Zeiss Reese, 18, Pathwood Lane, Stockbridge — Arson 3rd degree, interference with government property.

▲ Caleb Windon Wilson, 30, Gentilly Drive — DUI driving under the influence of alcohol concentration is .08G - 3 hours or more, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents will be reported in Thursday edition.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Thursday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 15 calls Thursday, 34 calls Saturday and 16 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Thursday, nine calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Thursday, one call Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Thursday, two calls Saturday and five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Thursday, nine calls Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Two calls Thursday, one call Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Thursday, one call Saturday and five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Thursday, 33 calls Saturday and 23 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Thursday, three calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Thursday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Thursday, five calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch County) — One call Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — One accident call and 24 medical calls Thursday; two accident calls, one coroner call, three first-responder calls and 28 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call, three first-responder calls and 27 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — Eight medical calls Thursday; six medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — Three medical calls Thursday; one first-responder call and three medical calls Saturday; one first-responder call and four medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Thursday, 50 calls Saturday and 29 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — Three calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Control — one call Sunday

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Thursday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Saturday.





