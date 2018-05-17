Police report, 1/24/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Frederick Phil Anthony, 29, Kilpatrick Street, Swainsboro – felony probation violation.

▲ Aurico Ricardo Delauder, 48, Cypress Lake Drive – suspended license.

▲ Brittany Chioji Davis, 31, Hendrix Street – probation violation.

▲ Jordan Lamar Mobley, 28, Semken Avenue, Savannah – felony bench warrant.

▲ Edgar Velazquez, 30, Scarboro Highway, Rocky Ford – bench warrant.

▲ Tawanna Latisha Blanks, 32, South Main Street – endangering security interest.

▲ Menjou Adolph Hagans, 59, Johnson Street – theft conversion.

▲ Amanda Lee Lingerfelt, 38, Warren Street, Rincon – felony probation violation.

▲ Jeffrey Travis Walls, 21, Ed Stephens Road, Cobb – tag light violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Clay Austin Gibson, 20, Old Poor Robin Road, Sylvania – felony probation violation.

▲ Quavis Holloway, 40. Kennedy Bridge Road, Register – suspended license.

▲ Robert Maurice Mutcherson, 33, Oliver Highway, Newington – felony probation violation.

▲ Shamir Derod Yates, 28, Herrenhut Road, Lithonia – felony probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Artis Newton, 21, Old Waynesboro Highway, Millen – suspended license.

INCIDENT REPORTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ WILLIAM JAMES MIDDLE SCHOOL – The principal reported someone making terroristic threats via Snapchat. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens said the message was not directed at the school and said the message advised a recipient to “keep their mouth shut or they would end up in the ground.”

▲ LILLA MYERS ROAD – Someone reported a case of criminal trespass.

▲ OAK HILL MOBILE HOME PARK – Two men fought, but neither wished to press charges. However, a woman asked that a man be served with a criminal trespass warning.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A person was cited for shoplifting a $15 phone case.

In another case, someone shoplifted $77 worth of consumable goods and was not apprehended.

▲ DEER ROAD – A woman said someone sent her a bogus check for $2,500 as payment for an $80 purse she was selling.

▲ EAST GEORGIA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER – A staff member found some contraband that was not identified in reports, and turned it over to police.

▲ ESQUIRE FASHIONS – A shoplifter took a $13 item and was not apprehended. Store owners plan to seek warrants.

▲ TAHITI TRAIL – Officers responded to a domestic dispute where a man said a woman was “mad about a bill.”

▲ INSTITUTE STREET – Someone complained about a criminal trespass incident where a woman reportedly kicked out a window, injuring herself.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – Someone told police a person they knew stole a TV from them overnight.

▲ HENRY STREET – A man told police a woman threatened to have her brother assault him.

▲ BELK – A person was cited for shoplifting an $8 piece of jewelry.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued eight traffic citations and 11 traffic warnings and assisted three motorists Tuesday; no citations,, three warnings and assisted four motorists Wednesday.

▲ COLLEGE OF EDUCATION – Someone reported a suspicious person.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – Police responded to a suspicious person call and a student was judicially referred to university authorities regarding a drug complaint.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – A student was judicially referred over an alcohol complaint.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – seven calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Metter Fire Department – three calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 46 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – 10 calls.

▲ Orchard Manor/Metter – one call.

▲ Verizon – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, six first-responder calls, 25 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – two first-responder calls, seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon