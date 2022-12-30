Police report, 12/31/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Rasheen Antonio Scott, 32, Pleasant Ave. — Possession of metmamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, tag/registration requirements, headlight requirements, no insurance.

INCIDENTS

▲ PAMELA WAY — Complainant said he found four accounts on his credit card report opened with the Department of Education in 2019 that he did not open. He was advised by the credit bureau’s to file an incident report and provide them with a copy of the report.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — The manager of a convenience store said an unknown man took a fountain drink from the store and refused to pay for it. She said he was wearing a hooded jacket and left in a white sedan. She said she is required by her company to file a report for any similar incident.

▲ ENGLISH OAKS BLVD. — After responding to a physical domestic dispute, one man was charged with simple battery.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH/HIGHWAY 46 — A red Oldsmobile Alero was stopped for have the wrong tag. Upon completion of the stop, the driver was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

▲ ALLENWOOD DRIVE — Complainant said someone entered his vehicle and stole a firearm. The firearm was entered as stolen and the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Dec. 22-29)

▲ Portal — 13 medical response calls; one medical call; two fire alarms; two rescue calls; two structure fires; two structure fires.

▲ Register — 10 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one rescue call; three structure fires; one fire alarm; two vehicle fires.

▲ Nevils — Two medical response calls; one accident with injuries; two structure fires.

▲ Bay — Three medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one structure fire.

▲ Stilson — One medical response call; one fire alarm; one medical call; one miscellaneous fire call; one accident with injuries; two structure fires.

▲ Brooklet — 20 medical response calls; four fire alarms; two brush/grass fires; one vehicle fire; two accidents with injuries; two miscellaneous fire calls; one medical call; four structure fire.

▲ Leefield — Four medical response calls; two structure fires; one fire alarm; one brush/grass fires.

▲ Clito — Six medical response calls; one fire alarm; one brush/grass fire.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Wednesday; 12 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; eight calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Wednesday; 27 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 16 calls Wednesday; 15 calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 31 medical calls Wednesday; three accident calls and 33 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and 10 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two accident calls and eight medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and three medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 46 calls Wednesday; 48 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transport — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Glynn County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Burke County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Dekalb County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy