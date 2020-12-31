Police report, 12/31/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Amanda Leigh Bowden, 41, Cleary Road, Brooklet — Criminal trespass.

▲ Donna Morris Canes, 57, W.H. Morris Road, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ Stephen Edward Cralin, 40, W.H. Morris Road, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ Joseph Anthony Jones, 40, Highway 301 South, Register — Possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession and use of drug related objects, Possession of marijuana - less than 1 oz.

▲ Michelle Tara Rogers, 39, W.H. Morris Road, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ James David Scarborough, 41, W.H. Morris Road, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ His Majesty Branson, 47, unknown address — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

▲ Elijah Nakeem Green, 27, Chase Creek Court, Grovetown — Possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Rachel Louis Melancon, 31, Effingham Highway, Sylvania — Reckless conduct.

▲ Harley Michelle Layton, 21, Horsefly Road, Portal — Possession of methamphetimine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Gregory Dylan Presson, 27, Peg Wen Blvd. — Possession of methamphetimine, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Ashley Elizabeth Mosteller, 21, Hawthorne Road — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Jacob Cole Morrison, 21, Burkhalter St., Pembroke — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ Heather Lee Bowden, 38, Lanier Drive — Criminal trespass - family violence

▲ Ricky Paul Barber, 55, Cypress Lake Drive — Reckless conduct, reckless driving.

▲ Sherrod Taiwan Williams, 41, North Main St. — Simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, obstructing or hindering person making emergency phone call.

▲ Andrew Robert Towler, 21, Lanier Drive — DUI/less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Joshua Tiwan Smith, 34, President Circle — Criminal trespass.

▲ Phillip Antwan Seabrian, 35, Chandler Road — Possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz.

▲ Shaquille O’Henry Scott, 22, San Mead Road, Waynesboro — Aggravated assault/gun, stalking/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, reckless conduct.

▲ Quantevius Derrian Scott, 18, East 6 St., Waynesboro — Aggravated assault/gun, stalking/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, reckless conduct.

▲ Tariq Deshaun Covington, 22, Lanier Drive — Aggravated assault/gun, stalking/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, reckless conduct.

▲ Brandon Maurice Evans, 29, Tall Oaks W., Monroe, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, probation violation/ felony.

▲ Octavious DeAngelo Hagins, 32, Moore Road, Portal — Headlight requirement, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

▲ Maiah Nakol Lewis, 21, Destin Circle, Snellville — Theft by conversion/felony.

▲ Mae Helen Littles, 68, Hightower Road, Elder abuse — exploiting/inflicting pain to deprive essential services to an elder person.

▲ Phillip Ross Mansour, 31, Broad St., Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

▲ Robert Delton Parker, 38, Westbrook Drive.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Dylan Reaves Herring, 34, Haven Court, Mullins, S.C. – DUI – less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, two charges seat belt violation - ages 6-17, three charges DUI child endangerment misdemeanor, Possession of Schedule III controlled substance.

▲ Hakeem Omar Williams, 34, US Highway 25, Millen — DUI /less safe alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Brooklet Police

▲ Jamie Russell Wells, 48, Troy St., Brooklet — Two charges of battery.





INCIDENTS

▲ Will be reported in Saturday’s paper.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤Law Enforcement Agencies



▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Sunday and one call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Thursday, 13 calls Friday, 19 calls Saturday, 22 calls Sunday and 20 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Thursday, four calls Friday, six calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday and 10 calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls Thursday, three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday and one call Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – five calls Thursday, six calls Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday and seven calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – six calls Thursday, one call Friday, two calls Saturday, three calls Sunday and two calls Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls Thursday, three calls Friday, five calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Thursday, 23 calls Friday, 22 calls Saturday, 24 calls Sunday and 33 calls Monday.

➤Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – five calls Thursday, four calls Friday, five calls Sunday and three calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call Friday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department– one call Friday and one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – four calls Thursday, two calls Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday and three calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls Thursday, four calls Friday, five calls Saturday, three calls Sunday and six calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) – two calls Sunday.







➤Emergency Medical Service

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – two accident calls and 17 medical calls Thursday; one accident call and 18 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call, one rescue call and 23 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and 24 medical calls Sunday; 22 medical calls Monday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – one accident call, one first-responder call and six medical calls Thursday; one fire call and four medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; one coroner call, one fire call and eight medical calls Sunday; one first-responder call and nine medical calls Monday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – four medical calls Thursday; eight medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and six medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday; three first-responder calls and seven medical calls Monday.









➤Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 34 calls Thursday, 38 calls Friday, 38 calls Saturday, 50 calls Sunday and 36 calls Monday.

▲ Air Evac – two calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls Monday.



▲ Bryan County 911 – one call Sunday.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call Friday.



▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call Thursday; one call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.



▲ Screven County 911 – one call Saturday.



▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call Sunday.

▲ Red Cross – one call Friday.

▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching – two calls Monday.

▲ Metter Animal Control – one call Monday.

▲ Other counties or agencies – five calls Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle







