Police report, 12/31/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Amanda Leigh Bowden, 41, Cleary Road, Brooklet — Criminal trespass.
▲ Donna Morris Canes, 57, W.H. Morris Road, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.
▲ Stephen Edward Cralin, 40, W.H. Morris Road, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.
▲ Joseph Anthony Jones, 40, Highway 301 South, Register — Possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession and use of drug related objects, Possession of marijuana - less than 1 oz.
▲ Michelle Tara Rogers, 39, W.H. Morris Road, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.
▲ James David Scarborough, 41, W.H. Morris Road, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.
▲ His Majesty Branson, 47, unknown address — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers.
▲ Elijah Nakeem Green, 27, Chase Creek Court, Grovetown — Possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
▲ Rachel Louis Melancon, 31, Effingham Highway, Sylvania — Reckless conduct.
▲ Harley Michelle Layton, 21, Horsefly Road, Portal — Possession of methamphetimine, possession and use of drug-related objects.
▲ Gregory Dylan Presson, 27, Peg Wen Blvd. — Possession of methamphetimine, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Ashley Elizabeth Mosteller, 21, Hawthorne Road — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
▲ Jacob Cole Morrison, 21, Burkhalter St., Pembroke — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.
▲ Heather Lee Bowden, 38, Lanier Drive — Criminal trespass - family violence
▲ Ricky Paul Barber, 55, Cypress Lake Drive — Reckless conduct, reckless driving.
▲ Sherrod Taiwan Williams, 41, North Main St. — Simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, obstructing or hindering person making emergency phone call.
▲ Andrew Robert Towler, 21, Lanier Drive — DUI/less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
▲ Joshua Tiwan Smith, 34, President Circle — Criminal trespass.
▲ Phillip Antwan Seabrian, 35, Chandler Road — Possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz.
▲ Shaquille O’Henry Scott, 22, San Mead Road, Waynesboro — Aggravated assault/gun, stalking/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, reckless conduct.
▲ Quantevius Derrian Scott, 18, East 6 St., Waynesboro — Aggravated assault/gun, stalking/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, reckless conduct.
▲ Tariq Deshaun Covington, 22, Lanier Drive — Aggravated assault/gun, stalking/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, reckless conduct.
▲ Brandon Maurice Evans, 29, Tall Oaks W., Monroe, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, probation violation/ felony.
▲ Octavious DeAngelo Hagins, 32, Moore Road, Portal — Headlight requirement, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
▲ Maiah Nakol Lewis, 21, Destin Circle, Snellville — Theft by conversion/felony.
▲ Mae Helen Littles, 68, Hightower Road, Elder abuse — exploiting/inflicting pain to deprive essential services to an elder person.
▲ Phillip Ross Mansour, 31, Broad St., Theft by deception/misdemeanor.
▲ Robert Delton Parker, 38, Westbrook Drive.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Dylan Reaves Herring, 34, Haven Court, Mullins, S.C. – DUI – less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, two charges seat belt violation - ages 6-17, three charges DUI child endangerment misdemeanor, Possession of Schedule III controlled substance.
▲ Hakeem Omar Williams, 34, US Highway 25, Millen — DUI /less safe alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane.
➤ Brooklet Police
▲ Jamie Russell Wells, 48, Troy St., Brooklet — Two charges of battery.
INCIDENTS
▲ Will be reported in Saturday’s paper.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Sunday and one call Monday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Thursday, 13 calls Friday, 19 calls Saturday, 22 calls Sunday and 20 calls Monday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Thursday, four calls Friday, six calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday and 10 calls Monday.
▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls Thursday, three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday and one call Monday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – five calls Thursday, six calls Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday and seven calls Monday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – six calls Thursday, one call Friday, two calls Saturday, three calls Sunday and two calls Monday.
▲ Metter Police Department – four calls Thursday, three calls Friday, five calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.
▲ Portal Police Department – one call Thursday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Thursday, 23 calls Friday, 22 calls Saturday, 24 calls Sunday and 33 calls Monday.
➤Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – five calls Thursday, four calls Friday, five calls Sunday and three calls Monday.
▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call Friday.
▲ Evans County Fire Department– one call Friday and one call Sunday.
▲ Metter Fire Department – four calls Thursday, two calls Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday and three calls Monday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls Thursday, four calls Friday, five calls Saturday, three calls Sunday and six calls Monday.
▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) – two calls Sunday.
➤Emergency Medical Service
▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – two accident calls and 17 medical calls Thursday; one accident call and 18 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call, one rescue call and 23 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and 24 medical calls Sunday; 22 medical calls Monday.
▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – one accident call, one first-responder call and six medical calls Thursday; one fire call and four medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; one coroner call, one fire call and eight medical calls Sunday; one first-responder call and nine medical calls Monday.
▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – four medical calls Thursday; eight medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and six medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday; three first-responder calls and seven medical calls Monday.
➤Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups – 34 calls Thursday, 38 calls Friday, 38 calls Saturday, 50 calls Sunday and 36 calls Monday.
▲ Air Evac – two calls Saturday and one call Sunday.
▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls Monday.
▲ Bryan County 911 – one call Sunday.
▲ Chatham County 911 – one call Friday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call Thursday; one call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
▲ Screven County 911 – one call Saturday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call Sunday.
▲ Red Cross – one call Friday.
▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching – two calls Monday.
▲ Metter Animal Control – one call Monday.
▲ Other counties or agencies – five calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle