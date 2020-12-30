Police report, 12/30/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ Will be reported in Thursday's paper.

INCIDENTS

▲ Will be reported in Thursday’s paper.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Thursday; 13 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Thursday; four calls Friday; six calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls Thursday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – five calls Thursday; six calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – six calls Thursday; one call Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls Thursday; three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Thursday; 23 calls Friday; 22 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – five calls Thursday; four calls Friday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call Friday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department– one call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – four calls Thursday; two calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls Thursday; four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) – two calls Sunday.







➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – two accident calls and 17 medical calls Thursday; one accident call and 18 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call, one rescue call and 23 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and 24 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – one accident call, one first-responder call and six medical calls Thursday; one fire call and four medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; one coroner call, one fire call and eight medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – four medical calls Thursday; eight medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and six medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.









➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 34 calls Thursday; 38 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 50 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac – two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call Sunday.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call Friday.



▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call Thursday; one call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.



▲ Screven County 911 – one call Saturday.



▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call Sunday.

▲ Red Cross – one call Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle



