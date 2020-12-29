Police report, 12/29/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ His Majesty Branson, 47, unknown address — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/isdemeanor, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

▲ Elijah Nakeem Green, 27, Chase Creek Court, Grovetown — Possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Rachel Louis Melancon, 31, Effingham Highway, Sylvania — Reckless conduct.

▲ Harley Michelle Layton, 21, Horsefly Road, Portal — Possession of methamphetimine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Gregory Dylan Presson, 27, Peg Wen Blvd. — Possession of methamphetimine, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Sherrod Taiwan Williams, 41, North Main St. — Simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, obstructing or hindering person making emergency phone call.

▲ Andrew Robert Towler, 21, Lanier Drive — DUI/less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Joshua Tiwan Smith, 34, President Circle — Criminal trespass.

▲ Phillip Antwan Seabrian, 35, Chandler Road — Possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz.

▲ Shaquille O’Henry Scott, 22, San Mead Road, Waynesboro — Aggravated assault/gun, stalking/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, reckless conduct.

▲ Quantevius Derrian Scott, 18, East 6 St., Waynesboro — Aggravated assault/gun, stalking/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, reckless conduct.

▲ Tariq Deshaun Covington, 22, Lanier Drive — Aggravated assault/gun, stalking/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, reckless conduct.

▲ Brandon Maurice Evans, 29, Tall Oaks W., Monroe, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, probation violation/ felony.

▲ Octavious DeAngelo Hagins, 32, Moore Road, Portal — Headlight requirement, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

▲ Maiah Nakol Lewis, 21, Destin Circle, Snellville — Theft by conversion/felony.

▲ Mae Helen Littles, 68, Hightower Road, Elder abuse — exploiting/inflicting pain to deprive essential services to an elder person.

▲ Phillip Ross Mansour, 31, Broad St., Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

▲ Robert Delton Parker, 38, Westbrook Drive.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Hakeem Omar Williams, 34, US Hwy 25, Millen — DUI /less safe alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Brooklet Police

▲ Jamie Russell Wells, 48, Troy St., Brooklet — Two charges of battery.

INCIDENTS

▲ Will be reported in Thursday’s paper.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — three calls Friday; five calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday; two Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Friday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — 27 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one fire call and 21 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one first-responder call, one rescue call and 26 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — four medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; one fire call and six medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — one first-responder call and six medical calls Friday; two medical calls Saturday; one accident call and nine medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 35 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 42 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ AT&T — one call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call Saturday.

▲ Candler County Hospital — one call Saturday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching — one call Friday.

▲ A nursing home — one call Sunday.

▲ A gas company — one call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies or counties — six calls Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle



