Police report, 12/28/19

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Brian Perez, 26, Price Street, East Dublin – suspended license, suspended registration.

▲ Lovon Brooks, 34, Boss Street, Claxton – purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; tag violation; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Drake William Rogers, 22, Chase Ridge Drive, McDonough – felony probation violation.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Quanayhzha Victoria Bell, 21, East 37th Street, Savannah – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Moses Jamari Jones, 23, Davis Mill Road, Hephzibah – DUI/less safe/drugs.

➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Jeffrey Lee Jones, 55, Jones Street, Portal – DUI/less safe, suspended license.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ FRANCES LANE – Someone reported a burglary.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – A woman called for police to come because her daughter was fighting with her boyfriend.

▲ MORRIS STREET – A woman reported damage to her back window.

▲ BELK – A juvenile and adult were caught shoplifting $93 worth of clothing. The adult was cited.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – Warrants were issued for the arrest of someone on battery charges.

▲ JONES MILL ROAD – When officers responded to a domestic dispute, there were vastly different accounts of what happened and no evidence for arrest.

▲ JOHNSON STREET – A man was arrested after breaking furniture during a domestic spat.

▲ WHISPERING PINES BOULEVARD –A person reported being threatened by a person via Facebook live video

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A man said his ex-girlfriend damaged a window during a physical struggle.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Reports unavailable due to holidays..

➤ BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Reports unavailable Friday.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon