Police report, 12/26/20
ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ Arrest reports were unavailable Thursday and Friday due to holidays.


INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Fire Departments

▲ PORTAL — two miscellaneous call, one medical response fire; one brush/grass fire; one structure fire; one vehicle fire.

▲ REGISTER — one miscellaneous call, one brush/grass fire; one vehicle fire.

▲ NEVILS — no calls

▲ BAY DISTRICT — no calls.

▲ STILSON — one fire alarm call.

▲ BROOKLET — one structure fire, one miscellaneous call, one brush/grass fire; one vehicle fire.

▲ LEEFIELD — no calls.

▲ CLITO — one miscellaneous fire call.


➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ RUCKER LANE — Someone reported damage to a Range Rover.

▲ WOODROW CIRCLE — Police responded to a domestic dispute where a couple got into an altercation. The man left to go to the store and returned to find the woman had changed the TV channel, which sparked the fight.

▲ 700 BLOCK NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST — A woman reported a purse lost or stolen.

▲ 2200 BLOCK NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST —  Officers issued a citation to a person for criminal trespass. In a separate case a person was taken to jail for violation of a criminal trespass warning.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A person who reported a simple assault was given information on seeking warrants.

In a separate case a woman said her neighbor threatened her.

▲ 2500 BLOCK NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST — Someone at Family Dollar was cited for criminal trespass.

▲ ROBINHOOD TRAIL — Someone reported three suspicious men on the property, but the offenders were gone upon police arrival.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — Someone was cited for shoplifting $13 in photo supplies and $32 in consumable goods.

▲ CAMBRIDGE THE PINES — Someone reported criminal trespass and property damage, but the offender was gone when police arrived.

▲ INMAN LANE — Two people involved in a heated argument called police when things became physical. Each was given information on seeking warrants.

▲ UNIVERSITY PLACE — Someone reported $300 stolen from a Green Dot account.


➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Incident reports were unavailable Thursday and Friday due to holidays.


➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Incident reports were unavailable Thursday and Friday due to holidays.


    — compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle