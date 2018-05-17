Police report, 12/25/19

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jakeenan Qardarius Worthen, 22, Advance Street, Swainsboro — battery/family violence.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Ulysessee Brown, 52, Johnson Street — wanted person (Chatham County).

▲ Joshua Hunter, 33, Morris Street — felony probation violation.

▲ Jeffrey Maurice Weston, 42, Westlake Drive — criminal trespass/family violence, obstruction.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Hilton Rountree, 62, Mill Road, Sylvania — DUI.

▲ Matthew Alden Samter, 32, George Strickland Road, Claxton — DUI/less safe, possession/use of drug-related objects, possession of schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession of schedule III controlled substance, five counts of possession of schedule IV controlled substance.

▲ Emily Hope Gillen, 31, Canopy Court — DUI/less safe, too fast for conditions, failure of driver to exercise due care.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HONDA KUBOTA OF STATESBORO — Someone reported a side-by-side ATV stolen.

▲ DRAYTON LANE — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ INTERSTATE 16/EXIT 127 — A wholesale jewelry salesman said he was on his way back to Atlanta when a dark-colored SUV with no lights on swerved in front of him and stopped him on the off-ramp as he headed into Statesboro for a stop. A man jumped out of the passenger side of the vehicle, pulled a handgun and told the victim to give him a bag of jewelry he had just bought in Amelia Island. Two offenders fled the scene in an unknown direction, he said. Approximately $300,000 to $400,000 worth of miscellaneous diamond rings, bracelets and earrings were stolen, he said. The case was turned over to Investigator Pre Cone.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A woman was stopped when trying to shoplift over $400 in household goods, food and other items.

▲ HIGHWAY 8O EAST — Someone found an endorsed check for $1,600. It was returned to the owner.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Reports unavailable due to holidays.

BULLOCH CENTRAL

911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, two first-responder calls and 16 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — one medical call Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — one first-responder call and five medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 45 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Sunday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — 11 calls Sunday.

▲ Poison Control — one call Sunday.

— compiled by

Holli Deal Saxon