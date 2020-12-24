Police report, 12/24/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Charles Mason Parker, 23, Veal Camp Road, Baxley — aggravated sodomy with force and against a person’s will; rape; aggravated assault; battery.
▲ Joy Jernean Vanhooser, 61, Burligane Avenue, Oklahoma City, Okla. — battery.
▲ Joshua Stephen Wells, 33, Stonebrook Way — battery/family violence.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Kenyarta Ebony Smith, 32, Pintail Lane — 3rd-degree forgery, identity fraud.
▲ Kadric Kentell Williams, 18, East Parrish Street — possession of Schedule II controlled substance; possession/use of drug-related objects.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Christian Bridges Adams, 43, Stillwater Drive — DUI/less safe; failure to maintain lane; hit-and-run; stop sign violation.
▲ Larry Anthony Jones, 30, Lanier Drive — possession of Schedule II controlled substance; two counts possession/use of drug-related objects.
INCIDENTS
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ ENMARKET/HIGHWAY 80 WEST — A person was cited for shoplifting an 89 cents edible item.
▲ TERRELL STREET — Warrants were taken for a man after a victim said he attacked him.
▲ NORTH MAIN STREET — A woman was arrested after a physical confrontation with her ex-girlfriend.
▲ SOUTH FOSS STREET — A man tried to prevent a woman from leaving by holding her under her arms until his father intervened.
▲ CHANDLER ROAD — Someone reported the theft of a bicycle.
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ BUCHAN ROAD — Deputies responded to a welfare check and a woman told them she was forced to sleep in a recliner because another person in the house would not put a mattress on her bed. The other person said the mattress came from a home the complainant lived in previously and was roach-infested.
▲ ZIP N FOODS/HIGHWAY 67 — A store employee reported a verbal dispute with a customer.
▲ TWIN FORKS ROAD — Someone reported getting a Social Security scam phone call.
▲ HOLLAND ROAD — A woman told deputies a male and female have been harassing her via social media.
▲ PIKE ROAD — A woman who said she just got out of jail for simple battery against a man, and was not supposed to have contact with him. She blocked his number but he keeps trying to contact her and her family members, she said.
▲ LUCKY FOOD MART — Two masked men in a four-door black Ford F-150 with no tag reportedly took $4,000 from an ATM and left, a store affiliate told deputies. They cut the front door open with a saw.
▲ SWAN LANE — A woman reported the theft of a .9mm handgun.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department
▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and 26 traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Monday; one warning Tuesday.
▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Someone complained of a criminal trespass incident.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Monday and one call Tuesday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 11 calls Monday and 16 calls Tuesday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — seven calls Monday and three calls Tuesday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Monday and one call Tuesday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — four calls Monday and three calls Tuesday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police — two calls Monday and two calls Tuesday.
▲ Metter Police Department — three calls Monday and two calls Tuesday.
▲ Portal Police Department — one call Monday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Monday and 29 calls Tuesday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — six calls Monday and four calls Tuesday.
▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Tuesday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Monday and one call Tuesday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Monday and two calls Tuesday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — four accident calls, one first-responder call and 29 medical calls Monday; four accident calls, one coroner call and 20 medical calls Tuesday.
▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one first-responder call and five medical calls Monday; five medical calls Tuesday.
▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — one accident call and two medical calls Monday; two medical calls Tuesday.
➤ Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 48 calls Monday and 38 calls Tuesday.
▲ Air Evac — two calls Monday.
▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Tuesday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Monday and one call Tuesday.
▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Tuesday.
— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle