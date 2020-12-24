Police report, 12/24/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Charles Mason Parker, 23, Veal Camp Road, Baxley — aggravated sodomy with force and against a person’s will; rape; aggravated assault; battery.

▲ Joy Jernean Vanhooser, 61, Burligane Avenue, Oklahoma City, Okla. — battery.

▲ Joshua Stephen Wells, 33, Stonebrook Way — battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kenyarta Ebony Smith, 32, Pintail Lane — 3rd-degree forgery, identity fraud.

▲ Kadric Kentell Williams, 18, East Parrish Street — possession of Schedule II controlled substance; possession/use of drug-related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Christian Bridges Adams, 43, Stillwater Drive — DUI/less safe; failure to maintain lane; hit-and-run; stop sign violation.

▲ Larry Anthony Jones, 30, Lanier Drive — possession of Schedule II controlled substance; two counts possession/use of drug-related objects.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ ENMARKET/HIGHWAY 80 WEST — A person was cited for shoplifting an 89 cents edible item.

▲ TERRELL STREET — Warrants were taken for a man after a victim said he attacked him.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET — A woman was arrested after a physical confrontation with her ex-girlfriend.

▲ SOUTH FOSS STREET — A man tried to prevent a woman from leaving by holding her under her arms until his father intervened.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — Someone reported the theft of a bicycle.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BUCHAN ROAD — Deputies responded to a welfare check and a woman told them she was forced to sleep in a recliner because another person in the house would not put a mattress on her bed. The other person said the mattress came from a home the complainant lived in previously and was roach-infested.

▲ ZIP N FOODS/HIGHWAY 67 — A store employee reported a verbal dispute with a customer.

▲ TWIN FORKS ROAD — Someone reported getting a Social Security scam phone call.

▲ HOLLAND ROAD — A woman told deputies a male and female have been harassing her via social media.

▲ PIKE ROAD — A woman who said she just got out of jail for simple battery against a man, and was not supposed to have contact with him. She blocked his number but he keeps trying to contact her and her family members, she said.

▲ LUCKY FOOD MART — Two masked men in a four-door black Ford F-150 with no tag reportedly took $4,000 from an ATM and left, a store affiliate told deputies. They cut the front door open with a saw.

▲ SWAN LANE — A woman reported the theft of a .9mm handgun.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and 26 traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Monday; one warning Tuesday.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Someone complained of a criminal trespass incident.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Monday and one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 11 calls Monday and 16 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — seven calls Monday and three calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Monday and one call Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — four calls Monday and three calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — two calls Monday and two calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — three calls Monday and two calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Monday and 29 calls Tuesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — six calls Monday and four calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Monday and one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Monday and two calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — four accident calls, one first-responder call and 29 medical calls Monday; four accident calls, one coroner call and 20 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one first-responder call and five medical calls Monday; five medical calls Tuesday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — one accident call and two medical calls Monday; two medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 48 calls Monday and 38 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Monday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Monday and one call Tuesday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Tuesday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle