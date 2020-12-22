Police report, 12/22/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Seddrick Lamont Holmes, 30, Cedar Wood Acres Park — Obstruction of law enforcement officers, felony, cruelty to children 3rd degree, family violence, simple assault, family violence, criminal trespass, family violence, maintaining a disorderly house.

▲ Keneth Abigail Isique Lopez, 19, Blackbird Way, Hampton — Simple battery, obstructing or hindering person making emergency phone call, criminal trespass.

▲ Quadrell Lagree O’Neil, 39, Princeton St., Schenectady, N.Y. — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, passing in a no passing zone, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

▲ Joshua Evan Smith, 25, Depot Drive — Possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Frederick Roderick Wadley, 35, Tranquil Bridge Lane — Obstruction of law enforcement officer, misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Sherrod Taiwan Williams, 41, North Main St. — Simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officer, misdemeanor, obstructing or hindering person making emergency phone call.

▲ Andrew Robert Towler, 21, Lanier Drive — DUI/less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Joshua Tiwan Smith, 34, President Circle — Criminal trespass.

▲ Phillip Antwan Seabrian, 35, Chandler Road — Possession of marijuana-less than 1 oz.

▲ Shaquille O’Henry Scott, 22, San Mead Road, Waynesboro — Aggravated assault/gun, stalking, misdemeanor, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, reckless conduct.

▲ Quantevius Derrian Scott, 18, East 6 St., Waynesboro — Aggravated assault/gun, stalking, misdemeanor, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, reckless conduct.

▲ Tariq Deshaun Covington, 22, Lanier Drive — Aggravated assault/gun, stalking - misdemeanor, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, reckless conduct.

▲ Brandon Maurice Evans, 29, Tall Oaks W., Monroe, obstruction of law enforcement officer — misdemeanor, probation violation, felony.

▲ Octavious DeAngelo Hagins, 32, Moore Road, Portal — Headlight requirement, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

▲ Maiah Nakol Lewis, 21, Destin Circle, Snellville — Theft by conversion/felony.

▲ Mae Helen Littles, 68, Hightower Road, Elder abuse, exploiting/inflicting pain to deprive essential services to an elder person.

▲ Phillip Ross Mansour, 31, Broad St., Theft by deception - misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Hakeem Omar Williams, 34, U.S. Highway 25, Millen — DUI/less safe alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officer, misdemeanor, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Brooklet Police

▲ Jamie Russell Wells, 48, Troy St., Brooklet — Two charges of battery.

INCIDENTS

▲ Will be reported in Thursday’s paper.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — three calls Friday; five calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday; two Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Friday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — 27 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one fire call and 21 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one first-responder call, one rescue call and 26 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — four medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; one fire call and six medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — one first-responder call and six medical calls Friday; two medical calls Saturday; one accident call and nine medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 35 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 42 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ AT&T — one call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call Saturday.

▲ Candler County Hospital — one call Saturday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching — one call Friday.

▲ A nursing home — one call Sunday.

▲ A gas company — one call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies or counties — six calls Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy and Al Hackle



