Police report, 1/2/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ David Michael Catanzariti, 48, Rebecca Circle, Brooklet — open container, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Gregory Donnell Donaldson, 19, Wigfall Road, Register — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Thomas Preston Schmidt, 33, Wilson Road, Brooklet — felony theft by taking stolen property into the state.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jessica Danielle Sturgess, 29, Groover Lane — theft by taking, obstruct DUI/less safe.

▲ Steve Curtis Wilson, 44, Spruce Street — DUI/less safe, suspended license, stop sign violation, tag/registration violation.

▲ Jennifer Felicia Wright, 35, Institute Street — felony bench warrant.

▲ Kyle Lamar Cherry, 35, East Main Street — aggravated cruelty to animals.

▲ Malcolm Trai-shon Cooper, 24, Lanier Drive — possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, headlights violation.

▲ Curtis Lamar Deal, 26, East Duffy Street, Savannah — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, criminal trespass.

▲ Carlos Hernandez Sanchez, 60, Abercorn Street, Savannah — driving without a valid license, failure to yield while making left turn.

▲ Irian Blade Ross, 22, South Foss Street — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation.





INCIDENT

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — An adult man and woman argued over a ride to Pooler for work and ownership of a dog. The woman said her brother threatened her with violence and burning her home.

▲ SLOUGH CREEK ROAD — A woman said a man harasses her by phone and threatens to spit on her.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ JONES MILL ROAD — Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ BRAMPTON AVENUE — Someone reported two unauthorized charges on a financial transaction card.

▲ VAN BUREN STREET — Victims reported simple assault and said they feared for their safety and needed a place to stay.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Reports unavailable due to holidays.

BULLOCH CENTRAL

911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 21 calls Friday, 20 calls Saturday, 21 calls Sunday

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — five calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Department — five calls Friday, four calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — four calls Friday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — six calls Saturday, four calls Sunday

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Saturday, 24 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Friday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Saturday

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — 29 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — two first-responder calls, 22 medical calls.







▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — two accident calls, one first-responder call, 11 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — five medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — five medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 39 calls Saturday, 31 calls

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — 15 calls Saturday, 10 calls Sunday.

▲ Marietta Police Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Cedar Plantation (Metter) — one call Sunday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon