Police report, 12/19/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Candler County Jail

Leroy Jones, 50, Lyons — speeding, DUI/less safe, open container.

Kayleigh Spikes, 21, Vidalia- DUI/less safe, reckless driving, speeding.

Gabriel Joseph O’Neal, 26, Marietta — DUI/less safe, speeding.

Ernest Lee Tapley, 34, Metter - theft by taking, obstruction.

Artis Bob Kingsberry, 44, Swainsboro- suspended license.

Danny Lee Lavant, 63, Glennville-suspended license.

Susan Dawn Smith, 37, Savannah — improper lane use; suspended license; DUI/less safe; no insurance; operation of unregistered vehicle; license plate with intent to conceal.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Bobbie Marie Adams, 33, Claxton Dairy Road, Dublin — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Cynthia Jean Lott, 29, Henry Futch Road, Pembroke — possession of methamphetamine; possession/use of drug-related objects; tag/registration violation.

▲ Ryan Robinson, 31, Blue Ridge Drive — wanted person; possession of cocaine; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; obstruction.

▲ Eric Bryant Holbert, 33, Old Louisville Road, Newington — theft by shoplifting.

▲ Robert Lynn Perry, 44, Bradenton, Fla. — wanted person.

▲ Candace Nicole Hanner, 19, Pike Road — simple battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Departments

▲ Deangelo Martinez Clark, 18, Stanford Drive — six counts of false imprisonment; six counts of armed robbery; six counts of aggravated assault.

▲ Randy Jordan, 56, Packinghouse Road — simple battery, theft by shoplifting.

▲ Odarius Lipsey, 18, West Grady Street — six counts of false imprisonment; six counts of armed robbery; six counts of aggravated assault..

▲ Gabriel Frances Idawu, 17, Stanford Drive — six counts of false imprisonment; six counts of armed robbery; six counts of aggravated assault.

▲ Brandon Jeremiah Porchea, 25, Peachtree Street — bicycle light violation; possession/use of drug-related objects; giving false information, obstruction.

▲ Javaris Laquazion Whitfield, 25, Miller Street — suspended license; failure to obey traffic device; hit and run; DUI/less safe; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Robert Delton Puckett, 38, Westbrooke Drive — simple battery, disorderly conduct.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Isaac Teddy Holton, 21, Oglethorpe Road, Soperton — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, holding cell phone while driving, improper U turn.

▲ Bryan Michael James Brown, 32, Maple Drive — DUI/less safe; too fast for conditions’ failure to maintain lane; violation of license requirements.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Rufus Leon Matthews, 27, Bird Lane — possession/use of drug-related objects.





INCIDENTS

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BUFFALO CREEK ROAD — Someone filed a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ HIGHWAY 129 — Deputies responded to a report of terroristic threats.

In a separate call they responded to a sexual battery case.

▲ ROSEMARY CHURCH ROAD — Someone reported a theft.

▲ DUTCH FORD ROAD — Deputies investigated a burglary.

▲ DALE DRIVE — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ BRANNEN ROAD — Deputies responded to a theft.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Departments

▲ PORTAL — one fire alarm two brush/grass fires, one rescue call.

▲ REGISTER — one fire alarm, two structure fires.

▲ NEVILS — no calls.

▲ BAY DISTRICT — one brush/grass fire.

▲ STILSON — no calls.

▲ BROOKLET — two fire alarms, one brush/grass fire, one rescue call, three structure fires.

▲ LEEFIELD — no calls.

▲ CLITO — one brush/grass fire.





➤ Statesboro Police Departments

▲ O’NEAL DRIVE — A man called police when an unknown male trespassed and refused to leave his property.

▲ WEST GRADY STREET — someone reported animal cruelty. Reports did not include details but no police action was taken.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET — A juvenile was caught shoplifting a $7 package of headache powders.

▲ DONALDSON STREET- Someone reported an offender damaged some property.

▲ BERMUDA RUN ROAD — Someone told police an intruder entered through their laundry room window and damaged a laundry basket.

▲ GROOVER HOMES — Someone reported harassing communications.

▲ PINE STREET — Police met with a person who said a fight occurred, but the other party was not identified or located.

▲ DONNIE SIMMONS WAY — A juvenile was taken to jail and turned over to juvenile authorities after striking a teacher at an alternative school.

▲ EASON STREET — Someone reported bricks thrown through a window and wanted officers to clear the home. No one was found inside.

▲ CONNECTIONS APARTMENTS — Police called for medical assistance for someone upset over being evicted. The person later assaulted medical staff and was arrested.

▲ WEST INMAN STREET — A man reported a puppy stolen.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ COLONIAL DRIVE — Deputies checked out a suspicious vehicle and arrested a person on marijuana charges.

▲ HARVILLE/JOSH DEAL ROADS — A man reported damage to a vehicle.

▲ WATERS CEMETERY ROAD — Deputies responded to an unwanted person/criminal trespass call.

▲ DRY BRANCH VILLAGE — Someone reported an automobile theft.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted three motorist Wednesday; two citations and one warning and assisted one motorist Thursday.

▲ DINING COMMONS — Officers responded to a report of terroristic threats.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ Report unavailable.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Tuesday, one call Wednesday and one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Tuesday, 10 calls Wednesday and 27 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — eight calls Tuesday, nine calls Wednesday and five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Tuesday and two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Tuesday, two calls Wednesday and four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — seven calls Tuesday, five calls Wednesday and four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls Wednesday and one call Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — two calls Wednesday and one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Tuesday, 26 calls Wednesday and 29 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Tuesday and four calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — two calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Tuesday and one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Tuesday, eight calls Wednesday and five calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — three accident calls, one rescue call and 20 medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls and 14 medical calls Wednesday; 21 medical calls Thursday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one fire call and one medical call Tuesday; one fire call and six medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — three medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday; one first-responder call and eight medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Tuesday; 46 calls Wednesday and 37 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — four calls Tuesday and one call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Eagle Health & Rehabilitation — one call Wednesday.

▲ Other calls or agencies — one call Thursday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle