Police report, 12/19/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Candler County Jail
Leroy Jones, 50, Lyons — speeding, DUI/less safe, open container.
Kayleigh Spikes, 21, Vidalia- DUI/less safe, reckless driving, speeding.
Gabriel Joseph O’Neal, 26, Marietta — DUI/less safe, speeding.
Ernest Lee Tapley, 34, Metter - theft by taking, obstruction.
Artis Bob Kingsberry, 44, Swainsboro- suspended license.
Danny Lee Lavant, 63, Glennville-suspended license.
Susan Dawn Smith, 37, Savannah — improper lane use; suspended license; DUI/less safe; no insurance; operation of unregistered vehicle; license plate with intent to conceal.
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Bobbie Marie Adams, 33, Claxton Dairy Road, Dublin — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
▲ Cynthia Jean Lott, 29, Henry Futch Road, Pembroke — possession of methamphetamine; possession/use of drug-related objects; tag/registration violation.
▲ Ryan Robinson, 31, Blue Ridge Drive — wanted person; possession of cocaine; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; obstruction.
▲ Eric Bryant Holbert, 33, Old Louisville Road, Newington — theft by shoplifting.
▲ Robert Lynn Perry, 44, Bradenton, Fla. — wanted person.
▲ Candace Nicole Hanner, 19, Pike Road — simple battery/family violence.
➤ Statesboro Police Departments
▲ Deangelo Martinez Clark, 18, Stanford Drive — six counts of false imprisonment; six counts of armed robbery; six counts of aggravated assault.
▲ Randy Jordan, 56, Packinghouse Road — simple battery, theft by shoplifting.
▲ Odarius Lipsey, 18, West Grady Street — six counts of false imprisonment; six counts of armed robbery; six counts of aggravated assault..
▲ Gabriel Frances Idawu, 17, Stanford Drive — six counts of false imprisonment; six counts of armed robbery; six counts of aggravated assault.
▲ Brandon Jeremiah Porchea, 25, Peachtree Street — bicycle light violation; possession/use of drug-related objects; giving false information, obstruction.
▲ Javaris Laquazion Whitfield, 25, Miller Street — suspended license; failure to obey traffic device; hit and run; DUI/less safe; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects.
▲ Robert Delton Puckett, 38, Westbrooke Drive — simple battery, disorderly conduct.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Isaac Teddy Holton, 21, Oglethorpe Road, Soperton — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, holding cell phone while driving, improper U turn.
▲ Bryan Michael James Brown, 32, Maple Drive — DUI/less safe; too fast for conditions’ failure to maintain lane; violation of license requirements.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police
▲ Rufus Leon Matthews, 27, Bird Lane — possession/use of drug-related objects.
INCIDENTS
➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office
▲ BUFFALO CREEK ROAD — Someone filed a criminal trespass complaint.
▲ HIGHWAY 129 — Deputies responded to a report of terroristic threats.
In a separate call they responded to a sexual battery case.
▲ ROSEMARY CHURCH ROAD — Someone reported a theft.
▲ DUTCH FORD ROAD — Deputies investigated a burglary.
▲ DALE DRIVE — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.
▲ BRANNEN ROAD — Deputies responded to a theft.
➤ Bulloch County Fire Departments
▲ PORTAL — one fire alarm two brush/grass fires, one rescue call.
▲ REGISTER — one fire alarm, two structure fires.
▲ NEVILS — no calls.
▲ BAY DISTRICT — one brush/grass fire.
▲ STILSON — no calls.
▲ BROOKLET — two fire alarms, one brush/grass fire, one rescue call, three structure fires.
▲ LEEFIELD — no calls.
▲ CLITO — one brush/grass fire.
➤ Statesboro Police Departments
▲ O’NEAL DRIVE — A man called police when an unknown male trespassed and refused to leave his property.
▲ WEST GRADY STREET — someone reported animal cruelty. Reports did not include details but no police action was taken.
▲ EAST MAIN STREET — A juvenile was caught shoplifting a $7 package of headache powders.
▲ DONALDSON STREET- Someone reported an offender damaged some property.
▲ BERMUDA RUN ROAD — Someone told police an intruder entered through their laundry room window and damaged a laundry basket.
▲ GROOVER HOMES — Someone reported harassing communications.
▲ PINE STREET — Police met with a person who said a fight occurred, but the other party was not identified or located.
▲ DONNIE SIMMONS WAY — A juvenile was taken to jail and turned over to juvenile authorities after striking a teacher at an alternative school.
▲ EASON STREET — Someone reported bricks thrown through a window and wanted officers to clear the home. No one was found inside.
▲ CONNECTIONS APARTMENTS — Police called for medical assistance for someone upset over being evicted. The person later assaulted medical staff and was arrested.
▲ WEST INMAN STREET — A man reported a puppy stolen.
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ COLONIAL DRIVE — Deputies checked out a suspicious vehicle and arrested a person on marijuana charges.
▲ HARVILLE/JOSH DEAL ROADS — A man reported damage to a vehicle.
▲ WATERS CEMETERY ROAD — Deputies responded to an unwanted person/criminal trespass call.
▲ DRY BRANCH VILLAGE — Someone reported an automobile theft.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department
▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted three motorist Wednesday; two citations and one warning and assisted one motorist Thursday.
▲ DINING COMMONS — Officers responded to a report of terroristic threats.
➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter
▲ Report unavailable.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Tuesday, one call Wednesday and one call Thursday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Tuesday, 10 calls Wednesday and 27 calls Thursday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — eight calls Tuesday, nine calls Wednesday and five calls Thursday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Tuesday and two calls Thursday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Tuesday, two calls Wednesday and four calls Thursday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — seven calls Tuesday, five calls Wednesday and four calls Thursday.
▲ Metter Police Department — five calls Wednesday and one call Thursday.
▲ Portal Police Department — two calls Wednesday and one call Thursday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Tuesday, 26 calls Wednesday and 29 calls Thursday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Tuesday and four calls Wednesday.
▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Thursday.
▲ Evans County Fire Department — two calls Thursday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Tuesday and one call Wednesday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Tuesday, eight calls Wednesday and five calls Thursday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — three accident calls, one rescue call and 20 medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls and 14 medical calls Wednesday; 21 medical calls Thursday.
▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one fire call and one medical call Tuesday; one fire call and six medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.
▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — three medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday; one first-responder call and eight medical calls Thursday.
➤ Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Tuesday; 46 calls Wednesday and 37 calls Thursday.
▲ Air Evac — one call Tuesday.
▲ Bryan County 911 — four calls Tuesday and one call Wednesday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Wednesday.
▲ Eagle Health & Rehabilitation — one call Wednesday.
▲ Other calls or agencies — one call Thursday.
— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle