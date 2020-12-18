Police report, 12/18/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Bobbie Marie Adams, 33, Claxton Dairy Road, Dublin – possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Cynthia Jean Lott, 29, Henry Futch Road, Pembroke – possession of methamphetamine; possession/use of drug related objects; tag/registration violation.

▲ Ryan Robinson, 31, Blue Ridge Drive – wanted person; possession of cocaine; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; obstruction.

▲ Eric Bryant Holbert, 33, Old Louisville Road, Newington – theft by shoplifting.

▲ Robert Lynn Perry, 44, Bradenton, Fla. – wanted person.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Deangelo Martinez Clark, 18, Stanford Drive – false imprisonment.

▲ Randy Jordan, 56, Packinghouse Road – simple battery, theft by shoplifting.

▲ Odarius Lipsey, 18, West Grady Street – armed robbery.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Isaac Teddy Holton, 21, Oglethorpe Road, Soperton – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, holding cell phone while driving, improper U turn.

▲ Bryan Michael James Brown, 32, Maple Drive – DUI/less safe; too fast for conditions’ failure to maintain lane; violation of license requirements.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ No new incidents reported.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ O’NEAL DRIVE – A man called police when an unknown male trespassed and refused to leave his property.

▲ WEST GRADY STREET – someone reported animal cruelty. Reports did not include details but no police action was taken.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – A juvenile was caught shoplifting a $7 package of headache powders.

▲ DONALDSON STREET – Someone reported an offender damaged some property.

▲ BERMUDA RUN ROAD – Someone told police an intruder entered through their laundry room window and damaged a laundry basket.

▲ GROOVER HOMES – Someone reported harassing communications.

▲ PINE STREET – Police met with a person who said a fight occurred, but the other party was not identified or located.

▲ DONNIE SIMMONS WAY – A juvenile was taken to jail and turned over to juvenile authorities after striking a teacher at an alternative school.

▲ EASON STREET – Someone reported bricks thrown through a window and wanted officers to clear the home. No one was found inside.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Wednesday, officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted three motorists.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle