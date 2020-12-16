Police report, 12/16/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jeffrey Jerrold McMillan, Courtney Way – obstruction.

▲ Kendre Malik Westbrooke, 25, Bird Lane – felony probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Erica Sherrie Mumford, 37, Woodland Drive – abuse/exploitation of elderly.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Delvin Deshaun Jobs, 26, Adell Way, Durham, N.C. – marijuana possession; seatbelt violation; driver failed to exercise due care; purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects; possession of a firearm during commission of felonies.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ ARUBA AVENUE – Police are investigating an aggravated battery.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A person found sleeping in an apartment complex laundry room was cited for criminal trespass.

In a separate case someone reported simple assault.

In a third call someone reported a case of identity fraud.

In another call about a domestic dispute, a woman said her boyfriend climbed out of a window when she called police.

In yet another case a woman said she was jumped by unidentified persons.

▲ ROUNTREE STREET – Police responded to an unwanted person call.

▲ BELK – A person was cited for shoplifting a three-pack of Polo shirts valued at about $40.

Another suspect shoplifted $127 worth of Polo Ralph Lauren shirts.

▲ HAWTHORNE APARTMENTS – Officers responded to a harassing communications complaint.

▲ COTTAGE ROW APARTMENTS – A woman said someone entered her home and caused her harm. Police are investigating.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ISLAND STREET – A woman said her neighbor came to her house looking for her cat and an argument started, with the neighbor threatening to beat the other woman. The homeowner asked that the neighbor be served with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ PONDEROSA ROAD – Someone reported a theft.

▲ PONDEROSA COURT – Someone reported an entering auto where a firearm was stolen.

▲ M.P. MARTIN ROAD – Neighbors argued over a dog coming to another’s yard. One man, heavily intoxicated, claimed the other threatened him with a knife. The accused man denied this but said the intoxicated man fired a gun from his house after an altercation.

In a completely separate call, someone reported a burglary.

▲ AKINS ANDERSON ROAD – Someone shot a woman’s black German Shepherd twice when she let it out to go to the bathroom. Humane enforcement is investigating and the woman asked the sheriff to also investigate.

▲ BUSTER MILLER ROAD – Deputies responded to a complaint of violation of a family protection order.

▲ SWEET BRIAR TRAIL – A man told deputies his 14-year-old son threatened to punch him and used profanity before punching the walls. He had caused previous damage to the home as well.

▲ JONES MILL ROAD – Someone reported financial transaction card fraud.

▲ DAPHNEY LANE – Someone reported theft of a dog.

▲ BROOMSTRAW TRACE – Someone told deputies an 11-year-old’s bike was stolen.

▲ PINE NEEDLE LANE – Deputies responded to a reported forgery.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and seven traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Monday.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – Someone reported property damage.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – four calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday; 18 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; 11 calls Sunday; five calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday; one call Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – three calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday; two calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday; four calls Monday.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call Saturday; two calls Sunday; one call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday; 31 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls Saturday; 11 calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – three calls Friday; one call Sunday; one call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls Friday; five calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – one accident call and 29 medical calls Friday; 24 medical calls Saturday; 25 medical calls Sunday; 25 medical calls Monday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – six medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; 11 medical calls Sunday; one coroner call and seven medical calls Monday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – seven medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday; one first-responder call and four medical calls Monday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 32 calls Friday; 53 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday; 49 calls Monday.

▲ Air Evac – one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call Saturday.

▲ Toombs County 911 – one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Rescue – one call Sunday.

▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching – two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans first-responder – one call Saturday.

▲ Claxton Air – one call Saturday.

▲ Other counties and agencies – three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle