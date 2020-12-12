Police report, 12/12/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Candler County Jail

▲ Lavonda Brinkley, 51, Statesboro — disorderly conduct, DUI/less safe.

▲ Jose Jesus Flores-Abad, 32, Metter — driving while unlicensed.

▲ Jerry Alan Jackson, 50, Metter — improper lane use, DUI.

▲ Abdur Raheem Mohammed, 39, Statesboro — DUI/less safe, open door in moving vehicle.

▲ Jalen Jamal Gibson, 18, Decatur — driving while unlicensed.

▲ Jose Albert Hernandez-Perez, 28, Statesboro — driving while unlicensed, hit-and-run, stop sign violation.

▲ Jacob Paul Johnson, 42, Statesboro — probation violation.

▲ James Davis Price, 45, Vidalia — felony probation violation.

▲ Alan Burton Lanier, 60, Metter — DUI.

▲ Taylor Stokes, 24, Statesboro — felony probation violation.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Quentoria Milen Addison, 20, Midway Road, Thomasville — theft by shoplifting.

▲ Jayla Chrislin Williams, 20, Lake Church Road, Metter — theft by shoplifting.

▲ Akira Dashay Brown, 22, Stambuk Lane — theft by shoplifting.

▲ Tameria Taneisha Vereen, 21, Highway 80 East, Bloomingdale — theft by shoplifting.

▲ Courtney Bree Marsh, 18, North Main Street, Pembroke — battery, criminal trespass, third-degree cruelty to children.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Michael Ryan Burchell, 26, Shelby Street — DUI, stop sign violation.

▲ Michael Everett, 47, Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta — simple battery against a police officer, simple assault, theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Jonathan Bailey Oakes, 23, Booster Boulevard — DUI/less safe, violation involving horns and warning devices, improper stopping.

▲ Adam Spencer Davis, 23, Lanier Drive — criminal trespass/damage to property/family violence.

▲ James Reese Fort, 53, Cindy Lane — entering auto.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Wade Thomas Johnson, 20, South Main Street — underage possession of alcohol, pedestrian under the influence, possession of a false ID, obstruction.

INCIDENTS

➤ Candler County Sheriff's Office

▲ DUTCH ROAD — Someone reported non-criminal property damage.

▲ COOL SPRINGS CHURCH ROAD — Deputies investigated a residential burglary.

▲ SHALE WAY — Deputies responded to a home regarding child cruelty allegations and unruly juvenile complaints.

▲ SOUTH LEWIS STREET — Someone reported theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ EDEN CHURCH ROAD — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ BRANCH LANE — Deputies took a report on non-criminal damage to property.

Also, someone reported dogs running at large.

▲ HIGHWAY 57 — Someone reported a battery incident, burglary and exploitation of elderly or disabled persons.

▲ DIXON GROVE CIRCLE — Someone reported a theft.

▲ ROSEMARY CHURCH ROAD — Deputies responded to a reported theft.

▲ BASS ROAD — Someone reported second-degree criminal damage to property, simple battery and battery.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Departments

▲ PORTAL — one rescue call, three structure fires.

▲ REGISTER — one brush/grass fire, three structure fires.

▲ NEVILS — one Haz-Mat call, one rescue call, two structure fires.

▲ BAY DISTRICT — one vehicle fire.

▲ STILSON — two fire alarm calls, one structure fire, one vehicle fire.

▲ BROOKLET — one brush/grass fire, one Haz-Mat call, two vehicle fires, one medical response fire call, four structure fires.

▲ LEEFIELD — one structure fire.

▲ CLITO — one fire alarm, one rescue call, one structure fire.

Note: Some structure fires involved responses from more than one station.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STATESBORO MALL/DORSEY TIRE — Police responding to a report of suspicious persons arrested a person who threatened officers.

▲ LINDBERG STREET — A woman reported the theft of art supplies valued at around $670.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — Warrants are pending for the arrest of a person who shoplifted $43 in consumable goods and $1,345 worth of household items.

Another shoplifting case involved a person being cited for taking $128 worth of household goods.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST — A woman told police an unknown female struck her, causing abrasions to her face and knee.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ ANDERSON PARRISH ROAD — Deputies arrested a man after responding to a report of someone trying to break into a church.

▲ BLUEBERRY COURT — Someone filed a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ WILSON ROAD — Deputies arrested a man who sat on a car and prevented his child and the child's mother to leave. He also refused to leave.

▲ WESTOVER DRIVE — A woman said someone using the "Zell" application transferred $10,000 from her account.

▲ RIVERCREST DRIVE — A woman reported $7,000 stolen from her account via a fake PayPal site.

▲ NELSON WAY — A woman reported the theft of a firearm from the console of her vehicle.

▲ TRAFFIC STOPS — Deputies stopped drivers for speeding at Highway 25 and Two Chop Road, Highway 25 and Snoopy Lane, Highway 80 and Mill Creek Lane, Highway 67 at South Wynn Road, and Highway 46 and Alma Lane. A driver was stopped for suspended license on Highway 67 and Emit Gove Church Road.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued four traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Wednesday and issued two citations and 10 warnings and assisted two motorists Thursday.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

In a separate call, someone reported property damage.

▲ FREEDOM'S LANDING — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person or activity.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD — Police responded to a complaint of drug activity.

In a separate call, someone filed a harassment complaint.

➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ INCOMING DOGS — six adult dogs and nine puppies from rural county areas, seven adult dogs and two puppies from city of Statesboro.

▲ INCOMING CATS — two adult cats and one kitten from rural areas, none from city of Statesboro.

▲ ADOPTED — two adult dogs and a puppy, one adult cat and one kitten.

▲ TAKEN BY RESCUES — nine adult cats and one kitten.

▲ RECLAIMED BY OWNERS — two adult dogs.

▲ DIED AT SHELTER — one adult cat.

▲ EUTHANIZED — one adult dog (medical issues), three adult dogs (very aggressive), two adult cats (medical issues).

▲ FEES COLLECTED — $423.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 16 calls Wednesday and 16 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — two calls Wednesday and five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Wednesday and one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Office — three calls Wednesday and three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — two calls Wednesday and six calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — three calls Wednesday and five calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — two calls Wednesday and one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 20 calls Wednesday and 29 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Wednesday and two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — 10 calls Wednesday and one call Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — one rescue call and 27 medical calls Wednesday, three accident calls and 38 medical calls Thursday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — 11 medical calls Wednesday, six medical calls Thursday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — three medical calls Wednesday, six medical calls Thursday.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 36 calls Wednesday and 50 calls Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Thursday.

▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching — one call Wednesday.

▲ Pleasant View Healthcare — one call Thursday.

▲ Other calls or agencies — six calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle







