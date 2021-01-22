Police report, 1/22/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

David Allen Barnard, 53, Old Donaldson Road, Pembroke – Possession and use of drug related objects.

Candy Jovan Carroll, 35, Old Donaldson Road, Pembroke – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Marvin Lee Simmons, 27, Atlanta – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Melvin Lee Simmons, 46, Tucson Trail SW, Atlanta – Obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Amber Denise Mazur, 35, Quail Road, Sylvania – Seven charges theft by shoplifting.

Alfred Shakenia Hendrix, 50, Bassford Drive, Hephzibah – DUI less safe alcohol, Failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign.

Terrell Lavone Brown, 27, East Main St. – Aggravated assault family violence, cruelty to children third degree – allowed child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering person trying to may emergency telephone call.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

BRANNEN POND ROAD – Complainant said a friend with whom she rides every day to work with is in the middle of a divorce and is under a court order that’s part of her bond release not to have any contact with her husband. She said her husband continually calls and texts her and since she won’t respond, the husband has now begun calling, texting and stalking her to get his wife to respond. Complainant said the husband has followed her while she dropped her child off at school, while shopping and has driven by her house on several occasions. Complainant said she has told husband many times to leave her out of his dispute and shared screen shots of his texts with deputies. Complainant was advised to call law enforcement if he attempts to make contact with her. Deputies made contact with husband and told him to cease all attempts to contact or harass complainant.

PIKE ROAD – Complainant said she is going through a divorce with her husband and is under a no contact order with him per her bond agreement. She said her husband has custody of her 9-month-old child, but he is not the biological father. Complainant said he has tried to get her to see him, but she has refused, though she has responded to his texts out of concern for her child. Complainant said her husband is using the child as leverage to try to get her to contact him. She said she has heard him yell and curse at the child, and told her he won’t bathe the child. He told her child was in hospital when they were not to get her attention.

R.J. KENNENDY ROAD – Complainant said his work trailer had been broken into in the past few days. He said when he arrived on the worksite, he noticed the trailer door was open, but no tools or other items had been taken. He said he had noticed some damage on the inside of the trailer. Complainant was advised of ways to better secure his trailer in the future.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – 20 medical calls Wednesday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One accident call and two medical calls Wednesday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – Six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

