Police report, 12/10/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Enrico Demond Mikell, 44, Clifton Road — theft by taking motor vehicle.

▲ Martin James Graves, 62, listed as homeless, Lexington, S.C. — criminal attempt to commit a felony; possession of tools for commission of a crime; criminal; trespass.

▲ Clinton Linwood Roberson, 21, The Grove/Brampton Avenue — theft by shoplifting.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Steve Nolan Ferguson, 21, East Main Street — DUI/less safe/drugs, following too closely.

▲ Haley Alexis Venable, 26, South Wynn Road, Brooklet — speeding, DUI, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Colby Matthew Floyd, 21, McCall Boulevard — felony probation violation.

▲ Michael Tyrone Quarterman, 18, Williams Road, Guyton — simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.





➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Roland Brown, 30, Myra Street, Portal — parole violation.

▲ Amei Nichelle Newkirk, 38, Ernest Moore Road — two counts of felony probation violation.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Someone reported the theft of a red 2013 Chrysler Town & Country.

▲ CAMBRIDGE THE PALMS — Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET — A woman turned over to police credit and debit cards she found.

▲ JOHNSON STREET — A man called police when his son caused damage to his home.

▲ FAST & EASY/LANIER DRIVE — Someone shattered a glass door.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ TMT FARMS/OLD RIVER ROAD NORTH — Five males stopped and got out of their vehicle to “look at a car” on display at the TMT Christmas Lights drive-through. They stopped traffic flow and violated rules to stay inside their vehicle. When one member of three families who live on the farm asked them to get back in and stop impeding the traffic, the offenders cursed him and called him a derogatory name. Deputies were given names of three of the males as well as a tag number.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — A man said he was notified that someone tried using his information to obtain credit and buy a vehicle online.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and four traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Monday; two citations and two warnings Tuesday.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Officers responded to a reported criminal trespass.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — 11 calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Monday and 20 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Monday and 10 calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Monday and one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Monday and six calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — four calls Monday and five calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — two calls Monday and two calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Monday and 19 calls Tuesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Monday and eight calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — two calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Monday and four calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call Monday and four calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — one accident call, one first-responder call and 27 medical calls Monday; 28 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — four medical calls Monday; two coroner calls and eight medical calls Tuesday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — two medical calls Monday; 10 medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Monday and 43 calls Tuesday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies or counties — six calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle