Police report, 1/20/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.



ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Troy Lee Wilkerson, 46, Twin City – Wanted person.

Statesboro Police Department

Jamie Johnson Weeks, 34, North Main St. – Disorderly conduct.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said he was about to start his route when he noticed discovered his side rear-view mirror was missing. He said he looked around the property and found another truck was missing its side rear-view mirror, too. The complainant said the gate to the property was locked and the mirrors appeared to be taken off with tools. He said there was no forced entry and numerous people have the code to the gate. No suspects at this time.

RJ KENNEDY ROAD – Complainant said that approximately $2,000 worth of tools had been removed from a closed work trailer and about $1,300 worth of damage was done to the trailer.

TWO CHOP ROAD – Complainant who works for AT&T said copper was stolen from their cell tower site. He said it appeared perpetrators had jumped over fence. The offenders then pried open the door of the lone building at the site and taken three bars of copper from an AT&T mechanism. The offenders also stole the grounding copper bars at the site. Also, Excelsior EMC one copper bar stolen and T-Mobile had three bars taken. Deputies noted there are no security cameras at the site or advanced security system. Verizon has an alarm system at the site that is wired to the copper bars and it was the only company not to have anything stolen. There are no suspects at this time.

WILSON ROAD / BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD – After a vehicle was stopped, it was discovered that the driver of the black 2005 Ford Mustang had a suspended license. The driver admitted she knew it was suspended due to failure to pay a speeding citation. Also, the tag on the vehicle did not match the Mustang and came back matching a 2006 Toyota Tacoma. The vehicle identification number was checked through South Carolina and it was discovered the Mustang had no insurance on it. After consent was given to search the vehicle, deputies found some drug paraphernalia, which was destroyed at the scene. Driver was arrested and charged with three offenses.

REBECCA CIRCLE – Complainant said an unknown person had taken her 16-year-old son’s 2000 silver Ford Ranger without permission. The vehicle was later located on Railroad Street in Brooklet with a blown-out tire. After further investigation, a suspect was identified, but complainant declined to pursue charges. After a waiver of prosecution was signed, the vehicle was returned to the complainant.

MUD ROAD / IVANHOE JUNCTION ROAD – After stopping a Ford Explorer for failure to maintain lane, a deputy noticed two young children standing up. The driver said they unbuckled when she was stopped. Driver was issued two citations for seat belt violation. She tried to buckle up her 5-year old son in the back seat but could not due to the seat belt being stuck under the seat. When she finally got her 5-year-old and 4-year-old buckled, she was released.

LANGSTON CHAPEL ROAD – Deputy observed a 2016 Nissan Versa parked beside the roadway with heavy front-end damage. A man suspected to be under the influence of alcohol was inside the vehicle. He said he struck a deer, but the damage to the vehicle was not consistent with an impact caused by an animal. The driver evaluated for DUI and arrested for DUI.

SINKHOLE ROAD – Complainant said her stepdaughter was sending her threatening messages saying she was going to beat her up. The complainant said the stepdaughter lives with her biological mother and has been sending her messages of a threatening nature because she believes the complainant talks about her and her mother behind their backs.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – three calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – three calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – nine calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police – two calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – one call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – two calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) – one call Monday.

Georgia Forestry Commission (Candler) – one call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – one accident call, one first-responder call and 30 medical calls Monday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – five medical calls Monday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – nine medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 39 calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – one call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – one call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle