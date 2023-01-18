Police report, 1/18/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Alexander Taylor, 19, Oakhaven Lane, Savannah – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Nthan Lee Terry, 26, McKenzie Ave., Stockbridge – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Regina Lynne Huff, 60, Bell Road, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Anthony Jermail Drummer, 39, West Jones St. – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Elmore Hagins, 65, CL Woods Road, Portal – Bench warrant/felony.
Devine Everett Harden, 30, Highway 9W, Highland, NY – Possession of cocaine, criminal trespass/family violence.
Statesboro Police Department
Jamyia Dewan Eason, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – Simple battery.
Nday Djreal Lawton Perkins, 20, West Jones Ave. – Two charges armed robbery, two charges aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Dalonte Jerrod Tarver, 35, Covington Court, Augusta – Possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent of cocaine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm during commission of or intent to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.
Aarom James Trimble, 37, Effingham Highway, Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Elizabeth India West, 41, St. Andrews Circle – DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office –24 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.
Georgia State Patrol – One call Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police – One call Monday.
Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 30 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 43 calls Monday.
Air Transport – One call Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.
Jenkins County 911 – One call Monday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Five calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy