Police report, 1/18/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Alexander Taylor, 19, Oakhaven Lane, Savannah – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Nthan Lee Terry, 26, McKenzie Ave., Stockbridge – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Regina Lynne Huff, 60, Bell Road, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Anthony Jermail Drummer, 39, West Jones St. – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Elmore Hagins, 65, CL Woods Road, Portal – Bench warrant/felony.

Devine Everett Harden, 30, Highway 9W, Highland, NY – Possession of cocaine, criminal trespass/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Jamyia Dewan Eason, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – Simple battery.

Nday Djreal Lawton Perkins, 20, West Jones Ave. – Two charges armed robbery, two charges aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Dalonte Jerrod Tarver, 35, Covington Court, Augusta – Possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent of cocaine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm during commission of or intent to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

Aarom James Trimble, 37, Effingham Highway, Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Elizabeth India West, 41, St. Andrews Circle – DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office –24 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – One call Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 30 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 43 calls Monday.

Air Transport – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Five calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy