Police report, 1/18/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Sherry Kay Cribbs, 42, Robin Hood Trail – possession/use of drug related objects, felony bench warrant, obstruction.

▲ Mary Jane Dowd, 30, Moore Road, Portal – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Diane Cecilia Hires, 61, East Grady Street – probation violation.

▲ Shaquille O’Neal Sanders, 25, Zachary Trail, Ellabell – probation violation.

▲ Latisha Renae Chavers, 34, Burkhalter Road – possession/use of drug-related objects.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Andrew Perry Clay, 28, G. W. Oliver Spur – criminal trespass.

▲ Michael Reed Stansfield, 24, Second Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA – open container, tag/registration violation, suspended license, headlights violation.

▲ Justin Jarquez Whitehead, 22, Ridge Connector, Sylvania – aggravated assault, armed robbery.

▲ Damarreon Devon Williams, 19, Main Street, Rocky Ford – aggravated assault, armed robbery.

▲ Logan Makayla Craven, 19, Friendship Church Road, Gray – suspended license, failure to stop for bus loading or unloading.

▲ Michael Lee Ferguson, 18, Lanier Drive – disorderly conduct, possession/use of a drug related object.

▲ Marisa Ann Gibbons, 19, Lanier Road – disorderly conduct, possession/use of a drug related object.

▲ Antwan Latavian Devon Johnson, 28, University Place – aggravated assault.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Bryce Allen Bahnfleth, 21, Sandy Spring Drive, Rincon – DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Zachary Allen Anderson, 23, Gilgal Road, Sylvania – obstruction.

▲ Joshua William Davis, 20, South Main Street – DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Stephen Darnell Hart, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – DUI/Iess safe.

▲ Devin Lee King, 21, Sydney’s Chase – DUI/less safe.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Hayli Briana Reagan, 18, Reddick Road, Portal – underage possession of alcohol, obstruction.

▲ Kristen Jordan Rodgers, 21, South River Road, Douglasville – DUI, failure to yield/stop sign, no license on person.



INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ CLIPONREKA ROAD – A man said someone cut a lock and stole tools from an enclosed trailer.

▲ BAYGALL ROAD – A man said someone broke into his home, stole jewelry and possibly poisoned his dogs.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STOCKYARD ROAD – Officers took a report on a simple battery incident.

▲ STAMBUK LANE – A woman said an item was missing from a package found opened hi her mailbox.

▲ DONNIE SIMMONS WAY – A juvenile was reportedly disrupting school and someone called police.

▲ BOBBY DONALDSON Avenue – A complainant caught someone leaving her house, which was damaged. Police made an arrest in the case.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – The store reported a shoplifter took $46 worth of groceries, and that they intend to seek warrants.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued five traffic citations and 12 traffic warnings and assisted four motorists Thursday.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – A student accused of a drug offense was not criminally charged, but judicially referred to university officials for discipline.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – A student was judicially referred for an alcohol violation.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – A student was judicial; y referred over an alcohol violation.

▲ WATSON PODS – A student was judicially referred for a drug violation.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – four calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 17 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 36 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – 13 calls.

▲ Southeastern Fire & Burglar Alarm – one call.

▲ Houston County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, four first responder calls, 27 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – nine medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon