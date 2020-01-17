Police report, 1/17/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

➤ ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ John Franklin Horseman, 29, Moore Bird Lane, Register – possession of methamphetamine, windshield or wiper violation.

▲ Sean Dillon Brown, 30, Hwy. 23, Glennville – felony theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Jeffrey Dillion Dyches, 27, Eagle Branch Mobile Home Park – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Bradley Michael Schumaker, 27, Dry Branch Village – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Lopez Orlando Jones, 31, Foxhunter Road, Sylvania – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Dalton Allen Lynn, 27. W. H. Morris Road, Brooklet – possession of methamphetamine; possession/use of drug related object; wanted person (Rincon).

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Isaiah Markeese Mason. 26, Gentilly Drive – six counts of entering auto, financial transaction card fraud.

▲ Trenton Letez Boykin, 21, Johnson Street, Brooklet – probation violation, criminal trespass, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Kawan Hasheen Williams, 20, Varnedoe Avenue, Savannah – 1st degree home invasion, felony 2st degree burglary.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Orwyn Kenneth Allicock, 21, Statesboro Place Circle – DUI/less safe.

▲ Joshua William Davis, 20, South Main Street – DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Alexis Daye Freeman, 22, Glazebrook Avenue – DUI/less safe.

▲ Dustin Tyler Keyes, 22, S&S Railroad Bed Road – DUI, obscured tag, fleeing/attempt to elude, driving without a license, failure to signal turn or lane change, child seatbelt violation.

▲ Taylor Marissa Sykes, 20, South Main Street – DUI/less safe.

▲ Joseph Elbert Ware, 29, Ben Grady Collins Road, Portal – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, brake light violation.

▲ Dandreya Denay Wilborn, 19, Powder Springs Street, Marietta – DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Carlie MaCrae Griffin, 19, Edenwylde Court, Hampton – DUI/less safe.

▲ Benjamin Davis Cooper, 20, Copper Beech Townhouses – DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Claudia Marie Simpson, 22, South Main Street – DUI/less safe.

▲ Noah Scott Taylor, 19. Southern Courtyard – DUI/less safe.

▲ Virginia Keene Whitaker, 20, Karls Gate Drive, Marietta – DUI/less safe.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Brett Paul Miller, 18, Aylesbury Drive, Evans – underage possession of alcohol, possession of a fraudulent ID, obstruction.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD – A man said a woman who was evicted left and then he found two air conditioners missing.

▲ NICOLE DRIVE – Deputies responded to a reported Internet scam.

▲ BRANNEN LAKE ROAD – A woman reported a burglary where someone gutted her home, taking ceiling fans, appliances, countertops, mini blinds, air conditioners, cabinets, and metal shelves. She saw a black Dodge truck leave the property.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ PINEWOOD MANOR – A man walked away from the home and was later found sitting on the porch of his former residence.

▲ GENTILLY DRIVE – A man believed to be responsible for a rash of auto break-ins in the area was arrested.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Police are investigating an armed robbery.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET – A man was arrested on charges of criminal trespass/family violence, assault and possession of marijuana.

▲ INSTITUTE STREET – A man argued with his girlfriend’s father.

▲ SOUTH ZETTEROWER AVENUE – A woman said a neighbor stole her internet service. She had her cable repaired and lost service, and the company told her it was connected elsewhere.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued 11 traffic citations and five traffic warnings and assisted six motorists Wednesday.

▲ FOUND PROPERTY – Officers found unattended property at Paulson Stadium parking and Marvin Pittman.

▲ LOST/MISLAID PROPERTY – People reported lost or mislaid items at Henderson Library and the Nursing/Chemistry Building.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES – A student was judicially referred to university authorities for punishment over a drug complaint.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD – Another student was also charged, for a drug complaint.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – two calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – six calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – seven calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – six calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 39 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – 10 calls.

▲ 511 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, 27 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one accident call, one first responder call, seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – nine medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon