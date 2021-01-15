Police report, 1/15/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jabriel Shareef Butler, 26, Chandler Road Theft by shoplifting.

Brittany Chioji, 32, Hendrix St. – Theft by shoplifting.

Christopher Daniel Ellison, 36, William St., Oliver – Theft by shoplifting.

Jacob Diquane Hamilton, 22, Stambuck Lane – Theft by shoplifting.

LaQuan Ladarius Lanier, Parrish Drive, Metter – Theft by shoplifting.

Michael Shaler Morgan, 24, Highway 80 East, Brooklet – Rape.

Tiffany Kym Richardson, 38, Maria Sorrell Road – Theft by shoplifting.

Charles George Saffles, 27, Valley Road – Simple battery - family violence, cruelty to children first degree - deprivation of sustenance.

Statesboro Police Department

Keith Andre Scott, 31, Odum St. – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Elizabeth Anne Dotson, 20, Kingston Drive, Atlanta – DUI less safe alcohol, Driving without a license, open container of alcohol in vehicle.

Anthony Dean Johnson, 30, South Walnut St. – DUI less safe alcohol.

Dequaide Payton Lanier, 22, Northshore Drive, Roswell – DUI less safe alcohol.

Georgia Southern Police

Christian Bowles Armistead, 19, Danesfeld Drive, Milton – Interference with government property.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

NORTH JACKSON ROAD – Complainant said a man wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a black jacket came down her road on a blue and white motorcycle that he laid down on her property. She said the man came to her door and started banging on it. She opened the door and asked who he is. She said the man then went back to try to pick up his motorcycle, but was unsuccessful. A neighbor then came along who helped him get back on the bike and he rode off. The man was later located and he told officers he was lost and looking for his cousin’s house. He said he was trying to turn around in the driveway when it fell over. Complainant said she wanted to press criminal trespass charges and the man was later served with arrest papers.

KENNEDY POND ROAD – Complainant said his ex-girlfriend was coming over to take some of her belongings and some of his belongings. Woman said she had not taken any of his possessions, but only hers and those of her children. Complainant could not provide any evidence any of his property was taken. Deputies noticed complainant was heavily intoxicated. Ex-girlfriend said she wanted to file a complaint of harassing communications against complainant for sending her derogatory texts.

HIGHTOWER ROAD – Complainant said he purchased a Taurus TH9 semi-automatic handgun and he noticed the firearm went missing from his truck on Jan. 8. He said the last time he was certain the handgun was in his truck was Oct. 18, 2020. He said he leaves his truck at his house when he is not driving it and he usually leaves it unlocked. Complainant said he doesn’t know who could have taken the firearm. He did provide the handgun’s serial number.

WESTSIDE ROAD – Complainant said she and her grandson got into a verbal argument that had been going on for several days, and that day he had threatened to kill her. She said she did not want the man to return to the property and wanted him served with criminal trespass papers. She said he probably was at a nearby house. Upon arrival at the house, the man was found. He said the complainant hit him in the head with a broom, but deputies could not see any marks. He said he did get into a verbal altercation and was served a criminal trespass. Complainant was asked if she struck man with a broom and she said she “bumped” him with it.

EAST HIGHWAY 80 – Complainant said an unknown individual shattered the back glass of her vehicle. She said the glass had been shattered earlier when her son accidentally discharged his BB gun in the back seat. She said she spoke with her children and they did not know what happened. Inspecting the vehicle, the glass was shattered from the outside. There are no suspects at this time.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – 20 medical calls Wednesday.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS – One accident call and two medical calls Wednesday.

EVANS COUNTY EMS – Six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy