Police report, 1/14/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ James Austin Lariscey, 32, Cardinal Drive — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Kayla Renee Shaw, 25, Big Bay Blvd., Ellabell — Simple battery/family violence, cruelty to children 3rd-degree/allowing child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Terry Cashmills Williams, 33, Highway 23 South, Garfield — Failure to maintain Lane, possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dujon Mekel Aldred, 31, Burkhalter Road — Aggravated sexual battery.

▲ David Emmanuel Hilliare, 24, David St., Metter — Possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, seat belt violation.

▲ William Devon Knight, 24, Donaldson St., Metter — Possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz.

▲ Justin Isaiah Odom, 25, Brooklet Leefield Road, Brooklet — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Jeffrey Marcel Anderson, 31, Lanier Drive — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Alonzo Lorenzo Stewart, 34, Cone Homes — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Elizabeth Annalone Wise, 36, Carlton Road, Garfield — Possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent, possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Elijah Scott Pryor, 19, South Main St. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Christian Lawrence Welch, 19, Two Rivers Drive, Cumming — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, following too closely.

▲ Christopher William Rice, 22, Old Ailey-Lothair Road, Mount Vernon — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device, expired registration, failure to maintain lane, improper passing, improper use of the center turn lane, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., driving of wrong side of roadway, driver/yield/sidewalk.

▲ Lexi Lynn Marie Johnson, 18, Hunting Tower Drive, Grovetown — Furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages by person of less than legal age, public drunkenness, obstruction of a law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

▲ Zamaira Talonice Ball, 19, 41 St. Columbus — Simple battery/family violence.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ TWIN FORKS ROAD — Complainant said that a man came onto his property. He said the man drove up to his house in a burgundy Crown Victoria car. The complainant said the man asked about a dog he left at the house on a previous visit. The complainant told deputies he thought the man was homeless. He was advised to call the Sheriff’s Office if the man shows up again.

▲ MILL CREEK ROAD / FRANKLIN ROAD — After a tag check revealed the registration was suspended for a Ford Crown Victoria, a traffic stop was conducted. A further check revealed the driver’s license was suspended and there was no insurance on the vehicle. The driver was allowed to call someone to come and pick him up. The vehicle was towed by A & P Wrecker Service.

▲ SWAN LANE — A woman reported a telephone scam. She said she received a message via Facebook Messenger from who she thought was her great aunt. The message stated the “aunt” had used a company called International Finance Corp. and received $50,000. She called a number given on the message and spoke with a man. The man asked her to provide him with a copy of her driver’s license, front and back, a photo of her most recent W-2, which included her address and Social Security number and to send $100 via CashApp to “Zaneneedscash.” After supplying all of the above information and the cash, she was then told she needed to provide more money for shipping fees and other matters. At this point, the woman realized this was probably a scam and hung up. The woman was told this type of scam was not uncommon. She was advised to contact CashApp to report the incident. She also was advised to look at possibly freezing her credit accounts.

▲ EAGLE BLVD. — The complainant said someone stole rental payments from the rent box at the apartment complex. The criminal investigation team was notified of the incident.

▲ HIGHLANDS CROSSING BLVD. — The complainant said a strange woman came by her apartment and left after about one hour. Later that day, the woman said she noticed her jewelry box was missing. The complainant gave the information about the suspect and the case was turned over for further investigation.

▲ MEADOW DRIVE — Complainant said someone stole her son’s bicycle from her carport. She said she did not care about the bike, but she was concerned that someone has been watching her when she leaves her home. She requested deputies do a security check around her neighborhood.

▲ WINDING WAY — A complainant said he ordered a tree stand valued at $350 that the post office confirmed was delivered to his address, but the tree stand package had been taken. The complainant told the deputy the post office needed a report to conduct its own investigation.

▲ PLEASANT HILL CHURCH ROAD — A couple said that on the afternoon of Jan. 9, they began to receive calls from neighbors that their dogs were running around the neighborhood. They noticed a hole in the privacy fence that held the dogs and suspect a man they have an ongoing feud with may have created the hole. Upon inspection of the damaged fence, evidence indicated the hole in the fence was created on the outside, with four wooden planks broken and found on the inside and no evidence of digging or scratching from the dogs. All animals were located and returned. Advised couple to consider getting security camera and to ask neighbors if they have any security camera that caught the incident.

▲ G.W. OLIVER ROAD / GROOVER OLD MILL ROAD — Responded to the location in reference to someone stealing the stop signs from the intersection. A witness at the scene said he saw a truck stop at the intersection. He heard some metal being struck together and decided to check what happened. He said the stop signs were gone. He was unable to give a description of the vehicle beyond it being a truck.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday; one call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; 15 calls Sunday; 14 calls Monday; 22 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday; one call Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; three calls Sunday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; six calls Saturday; four calls Sunday; one call Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday; four calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police — One call Friday; one call Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Sunday; three calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday; 29 calls Monday; 23 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday; one call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — One accident call, one first-responder call and 23 medical calls Friday; 23 medical calls Saturday; 22 medical calls Sunday; one accident call Monday and 21 medical calls; one accident call, one fire call and 26 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — One accident call, one coroner call and 23 medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; 11 medical calls Sunday; one first-responder call Monday and five medical calls; one coroner call and 10 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; two first-responder calls and four medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday; one medical call Monday; nine medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 56 calls Friday; 39 calls Saturday; 41 calls Sunday; 54 calls Monday; 28 call Tuesday.

▲ Air Evac — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Three calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Animal Control — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Friday; one call Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



