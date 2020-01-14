Police report, 1/14/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Kayron Demetrius Carey, 31, Patsy Lane, Columbus — bench warrant.

▲ Randall Orie Collins, 45, Old Thorne Pond Road, Brooklet — simple battery/family violence, third-degree cruelty to children.

▲ Jakeem Devonte Harper, 19, Jernigan Road, Ellabell — possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime.

▲ Fletcher Lee Mills, 17, Joshua Circle — possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime.

▲ Kadric Kintrell Williams, 17, East Parrish Street — possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime, felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 21, discharge of a firearm on or near a public highway, reckless conduct.

▲ Adam Lee Woods, 21, Old Register Way — felony burglary in the first degree.

▲ John Kirkland Blocker, 28, Squirrel Road, Eden — felony probation violation.

▲ Shaterria Charliah Graves, 22, Highway 301 North — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Kendall Aaron Jenkins, 29, Willow Hill Road — criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Corey Alan Redd, 33, John Glenn Drive, Rincon — possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of drug-related objects, windshield or wiper violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, failure to signal turn or lane change.

▲ Bennett Craig Thigpen, 57, Old Leefield Road, Brooklet — suspended license.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Audrealius Devonne Mikell, 27, Lanier Drive — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Michael Mandrelle Moore, 39, Lanier Drive — criminal trespass/family violence, simple battery/family violence.

▲ Kevin Young Parrish, 27, Gilgal Road, Sylvania — felony bench warrant, felony probation violation.

▲ Dontravis Lashawn Plowden, 30, Johnson Street — felony probation violation.

▲ Ashley Elaine Price, 20, Cash Road, Brooklet — suspended license, tag light violation.

▲ Natasha Marie Davis, 33, Harvey Drive — suspended license, suspended registration, no insurance.

▲ Osvaldo Iran Arce, 30. Georgia Avenue — criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Adam Eugene Bowen, 24, East Main Street — simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Dominique Marquis Jackson, 29, Brampton Avenue — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Ramon Darnell Lanier, 38, Gentilly Drive — failure to obey traffic control device, open container, DUI/less safe.

▲ Joshua O’Dale Smith, 29, University Place Apartments — criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Nicholas Keith Spell, 21, Rogers Court — DUI/refused test, open container, failure to notify owner upon striking fixed object.

▲ Donelle Denise Washington, 43, Cleveland Avenue, Millen — suspended license, following too closely.

▲ Briana Bacon Brown, 26, Nancy Hendrix Homes, Claxton — bench warrant.

▲ Rudy Carmona, 22, Georgia Avenue — disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.

▲ Carla Jaudon Curry, 52, Success Court — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Kurt Evans Graham, 49, Old Dixie Highway, Springfield — stalking.

▲ Christopher Raekwon Hamilton, 24, Brampton Avenue — three counts of use of communications facilities in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; felony tampering with evidence; possession/use of drug-related objects; three counts of purchase, sale, distribution or manufacture of marijuana.

▲ Tavaris Benjamin Harris, 39, Bell Air Drive — two counts first-degree cruelty to children.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Amir Dejontes Brown, 21, Raymond Street — bench warrant.

▲ Matthew Byron Deen, 22, Aspen Heights Apartments — public intoxication.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Christopher Blake Carter, 26, Bush Road, Dublin — DUI/less safe, improper backing.

▲ Camilo Diaz, 65, Highway 80 West, Portal — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, open container, driving without a valid license, probation violation.

▲ Gregory Tucker Hall, 34, Old River Road — possession of cocaine, suspended license, expired registration.

▲ Anthony John Taylor, 26, Mobley Drive — hit-and-run, DUI/less safe/drugs, improper turn, seat belt violation, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Edgar Velazquez, 30, Scarboro Highway, Rocky Ford — DUI/less safe, expired registration, suspended license, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Amanda Leigh Brannen, 40, Cleary Road, Brooklet — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, suspended license.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Reports inaccessible Monday.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ASHBROOKE DRIVE — A woman said a chair on her porch was moved to face windows and doors, and a cement block was also moved.

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL MIDDLE SCHOOL — Someone reported the theft of ear buds.

▲ STARLIN ROAD — Deputies responded to a report of terroristic threats.

▲ SHUMAN ROAD — A person was arrested after an altercation.

▲ EAST VILLAGE DRIVE — A man was arrested on burglary charges.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Between Friday and Sunday, officers issued seven traffic citations and 13 traffic warnings and assisted three motorists.

▲ RUSSELL UNION — Someone reported a theft.

▲ LOT 42 — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — A student was judicially referred to university authorities for discipline over an alcohol violation. No criminal charges were filed.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING — A student was judicially referred, but not charged, for an alcohol violation.

In a separate case, officers responded to a suspicious person report.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Someone reported a verbal altercation.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — Someone was arrested after a domestic dispute.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD — Someone reported a suspicious person.

In a separate call, a student was judicially referred for a drug complaint. They were not charged.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Friday, 23 calls Saturday, 21 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, three calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Friday, three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — six calls Friday, seven calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls Friday, one call Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Register Police Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Friday, 26 calls Saturday, 24 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Friday, five calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, three calls Sunday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — three accident calls, three first-responder calls, 24 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — two accident calls, 26 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — three accident calls, three first-responder calls, one rescue call, 22 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday - five medical calls

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — eight medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — one fire call, one first-responder call, four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — two medical calls.





Other agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 48 calls Friday, 39 calls Saturday, 54 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Friday, 20 calls Saturday, 21 calls Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Friday, three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — one call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls Friday, five calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ Liberty County 911 — two calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Hospital — one call Saturday.

▲ Verizon — two calls Saturday.

▲ Savannah Metro Police — two calls Saturday.

▲ Pleasantview Nursing Home — one call Saturday.

▲ Transport — one call Saturday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — one call Sunday.





— compiled by

Holli Deal Saxon