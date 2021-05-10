Police report, 10/5/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Abbigayle Linzey Devillars, 20, Lanier Drive — Criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ James Nicholas Hooks, 28, Spell Road, Metter — Two charges theft by deception/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Richard Hunter, 55, Lanier Drive — Simple assault, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ John Kyle Murray, 38, Maria Sorrell Road — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, improper left or right turn.

▲ James Calvend Pollett, 32, Lawrence Church Road, Pembroke — Possession of methamphetamine.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Noelaia Olivia Bouvier, 29, East Main St. — Battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass damage to property, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Kindra Monae Corouthers, 29, Scott Drive, Vidalia — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in vehicle, expired registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Khadifi Yahiem Curry, 19, Gray Fox Circle — Possession and carrying concealed weapon without a license first offense/misdemeanor, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.

▲ Kendrick Lewis Grace, 23, Lanier Drive — Simple assault/family violence.

▲ Alexandra Joy Sprole, 19, Saint Catherine Circle, Richmond Hill — DUI less safe alcohol.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Shakevia Monique Bland, 32, Winn Meir Drive, Claxton — DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required, violation of license restrictions.

▲ Maria Teresa Morales, 19, White Way Circle, Metter — DUI under the age of 21.

▲ Ernst Lucas Oehninger, 37, BB Sutton Road, Twin City — DUI less safe alcohol, brake light/signal device requirements.

▲ Jeffrey Allen Taylor, 32, Autumn Road, Twin City — DUI less safe alcohol, license/felony with a vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Kyle Allen Yarbrough, 20, Paramount Court, Hephzibah — DUI less safe alcohol, underage possession of alcohol, tag lights required.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Victor Dwayne Burse, 18, Lanier Drive — Criminal trespass.

▲ Nicholas Xavier Hernandez, 19, Georgia Ave. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Kemany Neville Lafond, 18, Taylor Ave., East Point — Criminal Trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Michael Justin Jenkins, 29, Harden Road — Battery/family violence first offense.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Friday, 17 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Seven calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Six calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Sunday; six calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 46 calls Friday; 47 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Candler — One call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, two first-responder call and 26 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, two first-responder calls and 39 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one first-responder call and 23 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; one medical call Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 62 calls Friday; 68 calls Saturday; 40 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transport — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Friday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — Two calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; 14 calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy