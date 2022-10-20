Police report, 10/20/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

➤ Duane Edward Gray, 30, Pamela Way – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

➤ Brianna Alexis Herder, 19, Ash Branch Church Road, Pembroke – Simple battery.

➤ Quintino Eugene Holmes, 47, Montgomery St., Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

➤ Roderick Lamont Lowery, 46, Sandhill Lane, Sylvania – Three charges simple assault.

➤ Marion Wade Parker, 66, Aycock St., Portal – DUI/Alcohol/controlled substance detected in blood/urine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, suspended registration.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

➤ Nicole Diane Dubberly, 40, W. Leyland Court – Aggravated assault against a peace officer, arson/third degree, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, damaging, interfering or injuring with property of public utility company, criminal damage to property/first degree, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

➤ Derick Tareal Henry, Inverness Drive, Hephzibah – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

➤ Victor Remon Mainer, Holiday Circle, Savannah – Hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.

➤ Dyman Betyah Young, 17, Lanier Drive – Loitoring or prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

➤ Sparkle Shamaria Young, 17, Lanier Drive – Loitering or prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

➤ Dontavion Da’Shaun Norman, 18, South Main St. – Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, theft by taking/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

➤ BROOKLET-DENMARK ROAD – Complainant said an unwanted person came onto his property. The offender left the property and the complainant was advised of possible remedies.

➤ BRINA ROAD – Complainant said he received a call from a number he was not familiar with. He said he thought it was a woman and she said: “I see you. I am going to report you.” And stated his name. He said he tried to call the number back and it was blocked. He gave the number to deputies, who then contacted the number. The woman said she had received several calls from the complainant’s number from a person trying to scam her. It appears the complainant’s phone was cloned and the woman now knows it was not the complainant who was calling her. Complainant said he would inform his carrier that his phone was cloned.

➤ KING ARTHUR DRIVE – Complainant said his vehicle was broken into. A report was made and turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

➤ GABBIES RUN – Complainant said his vehicle was broken into and a firearm was stolen. A report was made and turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division and the firearm was entered as stolen.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

➤ Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 42 calls Monday; 24 calls Tuesday.

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday.

➤ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

➤ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

➤ Georgia State Patrol — Six calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police – Two calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

➤ Metter Police Department — Two calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

➤ Statesboro Police Department — 39 calls Monday; 34 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

➤ Bulloch County Fire Department — 12 calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday.

➤ Metter Fire Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

➤ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

➤ Bulloch County EMS — Five accident calls, one rescue call and 21 medical calls Monday; two accident calls, one fire call and 31 medical calls Tuesday.

➤ Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Monday; one first-responder call and seven medical calls Tuesday.

➤ Evans County EMS — Two first-responder calls and five calls Monday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

➤ 911 hang-ups — 29 calls Monday; 34 calls Tuesday.

➤ Air Transport – Two calls Tuesday.

➤ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday,

➤ Emanuel County 911 – Six calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

➤ Chatham County 911 – One call Monday.

➤ Pierce County 911 – One call Monday.

➤ Other agencies – One call Monday; one call Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy