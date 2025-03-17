By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Boro Civil Air Patrol cadets take flight at iFLY Jacksonville
Field trip combines aerospace education with indoor skydiving
CAP group
A group from the Civil Air Patrol’s Statesboro Composite Squadron went on a field trip to iFLY Jacksonville recently for aerospace lessons and indoor sky diving. In the group were adult volunteers Roger Flannery, Willis McVay, Casey Threatt and JoEllen Flannnery, and cadets Mason Boswell, Allyson Gabriel, Brooklyn Cornelius, Chloe Larson, Ethen Flores, Jude Flores, Justin Adojutelegan, Laylin Owens, Stray Morgan, Willilam Duncan, Ashly Lopez, Cash Threatte, Jackson Wright, Kkonner Robinson and Reed Propps. (Photo courtesy Statesboro Civil Air Patrol)
Members of the Civil Air Patrol’s Statesboro Composite Squadron experienced the thrill of flight in a whole new way during a field trip to iFLY Jacksonville March 10. A total of 19 cadets and senior members participated in the event, which combined aerospace education with hands-on experience in indoor skydiving. The day began with an engaging STEM lesson covering the principles of aerodynamics, airflow and terminal velocity. Cadets explored how the forces affect both real-world aviation and the body’s movement in free fall.
