Members of the Civil Air Patrol’s Statesboro Composite Squadron experienced the thrill of flight in a whole new way during a field trip to iFLY Jacksonville March 10. A total of 19 cadets and senior members participated in the event, which combined aerospace education with hands-on experience in indoor skydiving. The day began with an engaging STEM lesson covering the principles of aerodynamics, airflow and terminal velocity. Cadets explored how the forces affect both real-world aviation and the body’s movement in free fall.
Boro Civil Air Patrol cadets take flight at iFLY Jacksonville
Field trip combines aerospace education with indoor skydiving
