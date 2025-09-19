Southeast Bulloch looks to stay on a roll, faces Windsor Forest at Fred Shaver Field

The Southeast Bulloch football team rebounded nicely last Friday from a tough 28-24 loss at home Sept. 5, as they knocked off Johnson, 47-13. The Jackets found plenty of ways to score in limited possessions against the Atomsmashers, including two defensive touchdowns.

“We really bounced back and seemed focused Friday,” said SEB coach Jared Zito. "Offensively it was kind of strange as we only had 23 snaps with our first team offense on the field , but we had some big plays. On defense, we returned an interception for a touchdown and also had a scoop and score."

The Jacket offense has been fairly successful this season, averaging over 30 points per contest. Zito says much of the reason for the Jackets achievements has been thanks to the guys up front.

“I really like what I have seen from our offensive line,” Zito said. “Our offensive line has been something we have counted on the past few seasons. Those guys have really come together and it has been fun to watch them improve. They are having fun trying to get the other team on the ground and they lead the way for everything we are trying to do.”

Friday marks the third-straight week the Jackets will be at home as they host Windsor Forest. The Knights come in struggling at 1-4 with their last three losses coming by an average of 45-8. The one thing that concerns Zito is the fact that Friday will be homecoming at Fred Shaver Field.

“You want the school to have their pride and tradition,” Zito said. “You want your players to enjoy it as well, but more during the school day because at the end of the school day we have business to take care of. We are going to approach this week as another chance to improve. I think if we keep that in mind and focus we will be okay.”

Southeast Bulloch and Windsor Forest are scheduled for a 7:30 kickoff in Brooklet.