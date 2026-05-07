Bulloch County track stars preparing for respective state meets

Area high school track teams have had some pretty impressive finishes as they prepare for the state meet next week.

Southeast Bulloch, Statesboro High and Portal have had quite a few athletes make it through sectionals with an eye on the big prize at state.

The Portal Panthers have participants in 13 different events and coach Tendai Hagins feels he has a few who could bring home individual state titles.

“We have over 20 kids who made it out of sectionals and I am really proud as many of them are underclassmen and this is their first trip to state,” Hagins said. “Josh Coleman and Quan Coleman both have a chance at winning in the discus and the shot put. I also think Cannon Thompson has a good chance in the 800 as he has been here before and performed well. Our 4x400 relay team has stiff competition but they have a chance as does our 4x100 relay team.”

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets had a good showing at sectionals as well with state qualifiers including Aaden Peterson, Quentrell Reed, Ransom Cribbs, Jerrad Maddox, Nelson Kirkland, Cole Blissett, Conner Burney, Jaiden Wilkerson, Ansley Burnham and Emmery Strickland.

“With a solid mix of experience and novelty this team has continued to improve all season,” said coach Jason Anthony. “These kids believed in their training and it showed as we have 10 athletes competing at state next Thursday. The coaching staff and myself are looking forward to a few of our athletes standing on the podium as one of the top eight athletes in their respective events.”

For the Statesboro Blue Devils the number of athletes may not be as large but coach Vernon Littles is excited to see what they can do on the biggest stage.

“We had seven girls qualify on three different relay teams,” Littles said. “We also had another girl in the triple jump as well as a boy in the long jump. Their hard work and dedication all season has paid off and they are ready to compete at the highest level.”

The Class A meet is scheduled for Monday in Athens. The Class AAA meet will be held May 13 in Athens and the Class AAAAA meet will be May 13 in Athens.