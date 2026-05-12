Pittman Park UMC celebrates 70 years

Anniversaries are a time to reflect on the past — a season where memories are shared through storytelling and old videos, and relics remind a community where it began.
For Pittman Park United Methodist Church, celebrating its 70th anniversary in May, the reflection isn't just about looking back at a building, it's about celebrating a legacy of being a light when the community needs it most.
The church's 70th anniversary gala was a moment of fellowship, blending discussions of church history with a vision for the future. Chartered in 1956 through the efforts of Dr. Zach Henderson, former president of Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University), and Dr. Marvin Pittman, the church has always been intertwined with the heart of Statesboro. Services were first held in the Marvin Pittman Laboratory School until the completion of a small chapel in 1959.
Before the event started, Catherine McCooey softened the atmosphere as she played musical selections that assisted in the serving of dinner.
Prior to giving the invocation, Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Johnathan Smith spoke about how the vision of the church has evolved.
"One of the incredible things about Pittman Park is it's always existed for the community and specifically for the university," he said.
Because the congregation includes many "transplants" who migrated to Statesboro from other regions, Pastor Smith said that they have created a dynamic community in "beautiful ways." Former member Susan Cason reflected on the welcoming and nurturing environment that served as her first impression of the church.
Since its inception, Pittman Park UMC has been a beacon of light for the city by hosting community events and engaging in projects that define the heart of the church.
"The church was always focused on taking the love of God and meeting needs outside the walls of the church," Bob Mikell, chair of the finance committee, said. "To see it as an adult and have my kids see that same spirit continuing in a real way, is very rewarding."
While 70 years provides many milestones, church leadership notes that some of the most significant proofs of their mission have come recently. During the back-to-back challenges of Hurricane Debby and Hurricane Helene in 2024, the church transitioned from a place of Sunday worship to a critical staging ground for a community in crisis.
For Mikell, the storms provided a bridge between the church's past and its future.
"I think it was the 'double whammy' for me of Debby and then Helene," Mikell said. "When the community was suffering with power loss and flood waters... the church, without batting an eye, opened the doors, opened shelters and served as a staging ground for relief supplies."
The church is dedicated to being the hands and feet of Jesus in many ways. Pittman Park's ongoing relationships in the Dominican Republic and Uganda help support healthcare and education systems in those countries and show just how much members value giving and service.
Director of Family Ministries and Associate Pastor Stephanie Smith talked about how vital Pittman Park UMC is to the community both locally and abroad.
"You don't have to do an ask, people are ready to serve and to give of themselves in such a powerful way," she said.
This speaks to how the teachings at Pittman Park encourage discipleship and service. When asked to reflect on a mission, project, or community event that defines the heart of the church, she too spoke on the church's major relief efforts during the hurricanes of 2024.
The program proceeded with a reflection video highlighting the church's history, followed by reflections given by Rev. Kendra Grimes and Alli Wall.
During her speech, Grimes recognized the pivotal role that Pittman Park played in her return to church and reconnection to the faith. She talked about how much her family has loved attending the church and reflects on her last 10 years there. Grimes pointed out how the church "heeds God's call to action," a sentiment shared among many who gathered for the gala.
Pastor Smith then took the stage for the endowment presentation. From humble beginnings of passing hats and collecting offerings on torn Ritz Cracker boxes, to 70 years of discipleship, service, and faith, Pittman Park UMC has remained a beacon of light to the community both locally and abroad.