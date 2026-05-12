Pittman Park UMC celebrates 70 years

Anniversaries are a time to reflect on the past — a season where memories are shared through storytelling and old videos, and relics remind a community where it began.

For Pittman Park United Methodist Church, celebrating its 70th anniversary in May, the reflection isn't just about looking back at a building, it's about celebrating a legacy of being a light when the community needs it most.

The church's 70th anniversary gala was a moment of fellowship, blending discussions of church history with a vision for the future. Chartered in 1956 through the efforts of Dr. Zach Henderson, former president of Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University), and Dr. Marvin Pittman, the church has always been intertwined with the heart of Statesboro. Services were first held in the Marvin Pittman Laboratory School until the completion of a small chapel in 1959.

Before the event started, Catherine McCooey softened the atmosphere as she played musical selections that assisted in the serving of dinner.

Prior to giving the invocation, Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Johnathan Smith spoke about how the vision of the church has evolved.

"One of the incredible things about Pittman Park is it's always existed for the community and specifically for the university," he said.