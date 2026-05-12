Hotel, meeting center, more planned for former GS football practice fields

The Georgia Southern University Foundation has purchased property for the development of a mixed-use project that will include a full-service hotel, conference facilities and other amenities.

According to a Monday afternoon release from Georgia Southern, the project, which will encompass the former practice fields for the football and soccer teams, across from CVS and Gnat's Landing, will be "designed to serve both the university and the surrounding community."

"This is an exciting opportunity for Georgia Southern and our community," said Trip Addison, president of the Georgia Southern Foundation. "Our goal is to create a destination that complements the university, supports continued growth in Statesboro and respects the history and natural beauty of the property. We appreciate the support of the University System of Georgia and Board of Regents for this important initiative. We look forward to continuing to work with the city of Statesboro."

Located on the parcel north of Beautiful Eagle Creek, which was previously owned by the Board of Regents and University System of Georgia, the development — at South Main, Tillman Road and Fair Road — is expected to create development opportunities and expand visitor accommodations near campus.

Also, the existing Herty Pines Nature Preserve walking trail extension will be "enhanced to serve as a key connection between the campus and the Blue Mile," the release stated.

According to the release, part of the development effort will focus on preserving the history and character of Beautiful Eagle Creek — made famous by Georgia Southern and Statesboro legend Erk Russell.

"The Foundation also plans to address long-needed infrastructure and environmental improvements along the creek banks to help stabilize erosion and support the long-term health of the area," the release stated.

Additional details, including timelines and project partners, will be announced as planning moves forward.