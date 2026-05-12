Incumbent Martin touts ‘top performing schools,’ suggests committee for budgeting transparency

Glennera Martin, seeking election to a fourth term on the Bulloch County Board of Education from District 5, cites the number of Bulloch County Schools listed as top-performing schools — eight of the county district's 15 campuses — among the board's major achievements.

Among her ideas on school funding, she would currently recommend a budget with no millage rate increase and asserts that a committee with a membership not limited to board members should help provide transparency and make decisions on balancing students' needs with those of taxpayers. Martin is in a nonpartisan contest with challenger candidate Jessica L. Jones, to be decided only by BOE District 5 voters. The early voting opportunity concludes Friday before traditional voting precincts open 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.

The Statesboro Herald asked each candidate three questions. Both candidates responded by email with typed answers. The Q&A follows brief biographical information.

Who's Glennera Martin?

A lifelong resident of Bulloch County and District 5, Martin traveled to Chatham and Burke counties for much of her tenure as a professional educator. She attained her bachelor's degree at Savannah State, her master's degree from the University of Georgia, and her Education Specialist in administration and instructional support also from UGA, after taking some of the classes at Georgia Southern.

After retiring from a 44-year career as a teacher, curriculum director, program director and consultant, she has continued in various community and mentorship roles as a volunteer. Now in her 12th year on the local board, Martin also serves on the Georgia School Boards Association's governmental operations committee.

Herald: What has been your and the board's greatest achievement during your time as a member, and what do you hope to see accomplished in the next four years?

Martin: "Since my tenure on the Bulloch County Board of Education as a retired educator and retired administrator, I have observed significant academic achievement at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

"Five elementary schools were listed as top performing schools by the Georgia Department of Education in 2025. During this same time, three middle schools were recognized as top performing schools by the Georgia Department of Education.

"Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) students enrolled in one Bulloch County high school were recognized with an amazing graduation rate of 98.2%. These accomplishments were considered as the greatest achievement during my time on the Board. I am proud of the work demonstrated by all school personnel.

"In the next four years, I look forward to board members, superintendent, central office staff and principals to be aggressively supporting instructional personnel and teachers in closing the achievement gap and improving literacy in every school. This is a necessity for increasing the academic success of students."

Herald: How do you go about balancing students' need for a great education with Bulloch County taxpayers' demands for lower taxation and state efforts to limit local taxing ability?

Martin: "As a Bulloch County Board of Education member, I am sometimes confronted with the task of responding to questions about the education of our students.

"The question is how I would go about balancing students' need for a great education with Bulloch County taxpayers' demand for lower taxation and state efforts to limit local taxing ability. I would make recommendations to the chief financial officer for creating a budget that would not require an increase in the millage rate. I would also recommend that principals and assistant department heads meet with their staff to delete programs, resources, personnel and other materials that don't align with the strategic plan for academic success.

"It is important to review the present budget with the past budget. It is necessary to form a committee to be a part of the decision-making process. The committee representatives should include the superintendent, five principals, five teachers, five stakeholders, one student, one board member, three department heads and one central office staff member.

"This variety of members should promote transparency. Use of these recommendations should avoid larger financial obstacles presented during the last millage rate increase."

Herald: Beyond transitioning to a new superintendent and starting construction of the new Southeast Bulloch High School, what do you see as the biggest challenge facing the Bulloch County Schools leadership?

Martin: "The biggest challenge facing Bulloch County Schools leadership is building on the progress already evident in student achievement.

"This involves continuation of grade-level meetings with teachers and regular meetings with principals. Teachers and principals have shared the value of these meetings. Teachers may share best practices related to teacher clarity, standards and other instructional techniques. Utilization of the same vocabulary when teaching a standard would assist students who are transferring from one school to another. Principals exchange information on staff incentives, positive student behavior, teacher retention and student academic performance."