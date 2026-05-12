GS conferring degrees to 4,400 Spring 2026 graduates

Approximately 4,400 Georgia Southern University students will graduate with associate, baccalaureate, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees for the 2026 Spring semester during four ceremonies in Statesboro and Savannah this week. Bob Somers, who earned a bachelor's in public relations from Georgia Southern and is the senior vice president of global sales at Delta Air Lines, gave the commencement address during the first of four ceremonies Monday morning, May 11, at Paulson Stadium. A second commencement at Paulson Stadium is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, May 14.