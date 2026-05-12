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GS conferring degrees to 4,400 Spring 2026 graduates
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Christiana Baez of Augusta makes the stage her own as she celebrates her degree in biology during the 2026 Georgia Southern University Spring Commencement at Paulson Stadium on Monday, May 11. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

Approximately 4,400 Georgia Southern University students will graduate with associate, baccalaureate, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees for the 2026 Spring semester during four ceremonies in Statesboro and Savannah this week. Bob Somers, who earned a bachelor's in public relations from Georgia Southern and is the senior vice president of global sales at Delta Air Lines, gave the commencement address during the first of four ceremonies Monday morning, May 11, at Paulson Stadium. A second commencement at Paulson Stadium is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, May 14.