Southeast Bulloch fighting for berth in playoffs

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets are coming off a bye week. The last time the Jackets were on the field they lost their third region game of the season as they fell to Jenkins 37-28. This week the Yellow Jackets finally get back on the field as they will be hosting Long County with a lot on the line.

If the Jackets want to make it to the state playoffs, they have to win their final two games of the season, which starts Friday night at Fred Shaver field against the Blue Tide, who are also fighting for their playoff lives.

“We know they are a well-coached team,” said coach Jared Zito. “We have played them twice including in the playoffs a couple years ago. They are an unorthodox offense much like we are as they like to run the ball. We joked that this game will be over by 9:30. There will be limited possessions so the key will be holding onto the ball and making sure we get into the end zone when we have a chance.”

Coach Zito has liked what he has seen from his offense for the most part throughout the season where the Jackets have struggled has been more on the defensive side of the ball. Friday night he knows the importance of fixing things on the defensive side, particularly up front.

“We really like what we are doing on offense,” Zito said. “It’s even more diverse than it was last hear when Colby Smith was the main one getting the ball. Now we have Jayden Murphy, D.J. Brooks and a few others running the ball including the quarterbacks. The one area we really need to get better is on the defensive line. We lost a couple key seniors but in order to do what we want to we need to be a little better up front.”

Southeast Bulloch and Long County are set for a 7:30 kickoff Friday at Fred Shaver Field.