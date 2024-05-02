By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
SEB flag football squad receives state championship rings
Flag Football
Southeast Bulloch seniors show off their three championship rings for an approving crowd as downtown Brooklet hosted a ring ceremony and celebration of a state three-peat by the Lady Jacket flag football team on Tuesday, April 30. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
J.R.R. Tolkien may have written the book, but the Southeast Bulloch flag football team is quickly becoming the Lords of the Rings.