SEB flag football squad receives state championship rings Southeast Bulloch seniors show off their three championship rings for an approving crowd as downtown Brooklet hosted a ring ceremony and celebration of a state three-peat by the Lady Jacket flag football team on Tuesday, April 30. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff J.R.R. Tolkien may have written the book, but the Southeast Bulloch flag football team is quickly becoming the Lords of the Rings. Latest J.D. Kaiser: From walk-on to stand-out SEB Tennis falls in state semifinals Tormenta travels to Charleston for next round of U.S. Open Cup Portal falls in Elite 8