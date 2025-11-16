Record setting performance helps Eagles to 45-40 victory

A record setting performance by O.J. Arnold helped propel the Georgia Southern Eagles to a 45-40 victory Saturday at Paulson Stadium as the Eagles even their overall record at 5-5 and are now one victory away from earning their fourth-straight trip to a bowl game.

Arnold rushed for a 62-yard touchdown as well as a one-yard score. He also caught a 41-yard score and then in the third quarter he connected on a 73-yard touchdown pass to Camden Brown becoming the first Eagle player to have that distinction in a single game. In addition, Arnold rushed for 267 yards which is fifth all-time and had a whopping 320 yards of total offense.

“I don’t know if I have ever seen a better performance by an individual at his position,” said coach Clay Helton. “To have 320 total yards and run for a touchdown, pass for a touchdown and have two rushing touchdowns is absolutely incredible. I think he is 5-5 with five touchdown passes.”

Arnold said he didn’t know about the record setting performance but was just appreciative he could help the team in any way. He also praised his offensive line for the recent resurgence in the run-game success.

“There is a lot of talent on this offense and we are able to do a lot of things,” Arnold said. “The offensive line is playing amazing and the receivers too. I have been here for four years and have had the chance to throw a few touchdowns and runs and caught a few, but to have it all in one game is very special.”

One of Arnold’s biggest plays of the game actually did not end with a celebration in the end zone. With the Eagles clinging to a five-point lead late in the game and facing third and 12 the coaching staff had enough faith in Arnold to hand him the ball. He proceeded to go 51-yards and helped seal the game away.

“Credit to coach Ryan Aplin for going with the hot hand,” Helton said. “O.J. was rolling and the line was rolling with their blocking and he made a huge play. That basically ended the game for us. We have tried to make an effort to be more balanced and I think it is paying off. We had 42 rushes and 34 passes tonight.”

Speaking of record books Camden Brown is continuing to add to his single-season receiving touchdown number as he came through with three scores Saturday and now has 12 for the season. He also piled up 133 yards receiving bringing his season total to 872 which in only one yard off of third place in a single season by Raja Andrews. The single season record is 948 yards by Khaleb Hood in 2023.

“Camden Brown had a great night too,” Helton said. “I have to assume he is among the tops in the nation with receiving yards and touchdowns. He is a special player and he has really been playing well all season.”

The Auburn transfer is actually also closing in on the all-time touchdown receptions of 18 as he is currently in fifth place. Making that even more unbelievable is this is his first season at Georgia Southern.

“We put in a lot of work and it is great to see it all pay off like it did tonight,” Brown said. “I am just thankful for the way my teammates push me in practice and I try and push them too. It is great to be a part of something this special and contribute in any way.”