Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

Bulloch Academy Head coach Aaron Phillips lost plenty of talent through graduation from his state championship group of Gators. One key position Phillips is happy to have back is quarterback where junior Sam Hubbard will start for the third-straight season. Hubbard led the team in passing and was among the team leaders in rushing as well.

“Sam has done a great job for us this year as far as leadership,” Phillips said. “He’s been voted team captain by teammates. He brings back a lot of experience and a lot of explosive ability. We’ve incorporated more of a play action passing game over the off-season. This really suits Sam with him being a great baseball player. We think it’s going to be hard for defenses to contain our running game and now our play-action game. He gets better every day. He’s learning how to be a leader and falls into that role our players look to.”

“I feel like we are continuing to get better each day,” Hubbard said. “I would say some strengths of the team include our skilled players. Even though we lost two senior running backs I feel like we have filled those spots pretty good. I am really ready to start the season. Even though we lost a lot of players, especially on our line, I feel like we are in a good position to compete with the teams we play and make another state title run.”