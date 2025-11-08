Gators fall in state playoffs 27-17 to George Walton

The Bulloch Academy Gators were hoping for a chance to go back-to-back after a 2024 state championship but Friday at Gator Alley those chances were dashed as they fell to George Walton 27-17.

The Bulldogs came into the game with a 10-0 record winning primarily by running the ball. Friday, they beat the Gators through the air and did it in tough situations. George Walton scored their first touchdown on a third down and 26, their second on third 12 and their fourth score was a 28-yard touchdown on fourth and 6.

“You have to tip your hat to George Walton as they played a great game,” said coach Aaron Phillips. “We had some opportunities and we didn’t capitalize. We had them in third and fourth and long and we allowed them to convert and that will get you beat. When you have them in third and fourth and long you expect to be able to get off the field and we didn’t do that tonight. We have young guys back there and made some youthful mistakes but we will keep working and try and be better next year.”

The Bulldogs opened the scoring on a 70-yard touchdown pass from A.J. Dillard to Jackson Wells. After a Bulloch Academy interception, they’d add a two-yard touchdown by Zach Wells to extend their lead to 13-0.

Bulloch Academy was finally able to get into the end zone in the second quarter as an 18-yard pass from Sam Hubbard to Billy Crider helped set up a four-yard Hubbard touchdown run to get the Gators within 13-7. Just before the end of the first half the Gators got down to the three-yard line but on fourth and goal they’d come up short and trailed 13-7 at the half.

Bulloch Academy opened the second half marching down field inside the George Walton 10-yard line but would have to settle for a 31-yard field goal from Case Woodrum to cut the lead to 13-10.

The Bulldogs would convert on a pair of third and 12 pass plays with the second being a 28-yard touchdown pass from Dillard to Wells to make it 20-10. In the fourth facing fourth and six Dillard connected with Wells for another 28-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 27-10. The Gators added a three-yard score from Rocco Reiss for the final points of the game.

Afterward Phillips praised his senior class for an impressive 33-4 record in their four years at Bulloch Academy and a state title, and also said he feels optimistic about the future.

“These guys have experienced the highest of highs and unfortunately tonight is a low,” Phillips said. “I’m proud of these seniors as they have helped continue to lay the foundation for where we want our program to go. I feel like we have a lot of talented kids coming back and we are excited about the future.”

Bulloch Academy finished the season with a record of 8-3.